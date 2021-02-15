15. Februar 2021 um 11:50 Uhr
Über 38 Millionen Impfungen
:
Zahl der Corona-Neuinfektionen in den USA rückläufig
Eine Krankenschwester bereitet in einem Impfzentrum in Inglewood (Kalifornien) eine Spritze vor. Foto: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/dpa
Baltimore Die Vereinigten Staaten sind besonders hart von der Corona-Pandemie betroffen. Nun aber sinken erfasste Neuinfektionen und Todesfälle erneut.
In den USA geht die Zahl der täglich erfassten Corona-Neuinfektionen weiter zurück. Die Behörden meldeten am Sonntag 64.194 neue Fälle, wie aus den Daten der Johns-Hopkins-Universität (JHU) in Baltimore von Montagmorgen (MEZ) hervorging.
Am Sonntag der Vorwoche waren noch 89.581 neue Infektionen gemeldet worden. Der bisherige Tagesrekord war am 2. Januar mit 300.282 neuen Infektionen binnen 24 Stunden gemeldet worden.
Auch die Zahl der täglichen Todesfälle im Zusammenhang mit einer Corona-Ansteckung ging im Wochenvergleich zurück. Sie lag laut JHU am Sonntag bei 1084. Am gleichen Tag der Vorwoche waren 1305 Todesfälle gemeldet worden. Der bisherige Höchstwert wurde am 13. Februar mit 5443 Toten verzeichnet.
In dem Land mit seinen rund 330 Millionen Einwohnern haben sich bislang mehr als 27,6 Millionen Menschen mit dem Erreger Sars-CoV-2 infiziert, rund 485.000 Menschen starben. In absoluten Zahlen gemessen sind das mehr als in jedem anderen Land der Welt.
Die Johns-Hopkins-Webseite wird regelmäßig aktualisiert und zeigt daher einen höheren Stand als die offiziellen Zahlen der US-Gesundheitsbehörde CDC oder der Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO). In manchen Fällen werden die Zahlen - unter anderem die der Neuinfektionen binnen 24 Stunden, aber auch die der Toten - nachträglich aktualisiert.
Bislang haben in den USA rund 38,2 Millionen Menschen die erste Impfung gegen das Virus erhalten, rund 14 Millionen schon beide Impfdosen, wie aus Daten des CDC hervorgeht.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210215-99-445610/2