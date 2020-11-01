1. November 2020 um 15:37 Uhr
„Schnelltests könnten helfen“
:
Drosten: Corona-Pandemie ist Ostern nicht vorbei
Christian Drosten, Direktor des Instituts für Virologie an der Charité in Berlin. Foto: Christophe Gateau/dpa
Osnabrück Die zweite Welle kam selbst für manche Experten überraschend. Die Corona-Pandemie verlangt eine Menge Geduld. Wann ist ein Ende in Sicht?
Der Virologe Christian Drosten von der Berliner Charité erwartet trotz des Teil-Lockdowns zur Bekämpfung der Corona-Pandemie keine schnelle Normalisierung.
„Sicher ist: Ostern ist die Pandemie nicht beendet“, sagte er der „Neuen Osnabrücker Zeitung“. „Aber spätestens im Sommer wird sich unser Leben deutlich zum Positiven verändern können – wenn wir jetzt die akut steigenden Ansteckungszahlen in den Griff bekommen.“ Für richtig hält er demnach die politische Entscheidung, Schulen in der Krise weiter geöffnet zu halten.
Helfen im Kampf gegen die Pandemie könne die weitere Verbreitung von Schnelltests, sagte Drosten. „Wenn sie in ausreichender Zahl zur Verfügung stehen, können wir gefährdete Gruppen sehr regelmäßig und niederschwellig testen“, sagte er der Zeitung. „Außerdem lässt sich nicht nur feststellen, ob jemand infiziert ist, sondern auch, ob er infektiös ist. Das kann den Umgang mit Quarantäne oder Kontaktverboten erleichtern.“ Dann sei beispielsweise ein vorzeitiges Ende einer Isolierung denkbar. Einen verstärkten Einsatz der Tests erwarte er in wenigen Wochen.
Drosten riet im Alltag zu konsequenter Vorsicht: „Am besten wäre es, wir täten alle so, als wären wir infiziert und wollten andere vor Ansteckung schützen.“ Zugleich lasse sich der Spieß umdrehen, indem man so tue, als sei „der andere infiziert und wir wollten uns selbst schützen. Daraus ergibt sich unser Verhalten“.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201101-99-165544/2