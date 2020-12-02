2. Dezember 2020 um 13:21 Uhr
Joe Laschet über van Laack-Masken
:
„Habe keinen Vorteil, keine Provision erhalten“
Der Ministerpräsident von Nordrhein-Westfalen, Armin Laschet (M, CDU), seine Frau Susanne Laschet (l) und Sohn Johannes Laschet bei einer früheren Veranstaltung (Archivbild).
Foto: dpa/Henning Kaiser
Düsseldorf In der Debatte um eine Masken- und Kittel-Bestellung der Landesregierung bei der Mode-Firma van Laack hat sich Johannes „Joe“ Laschet zu Wort gemeldet. Im Geschäftsjahr 2019 soll jedoch für andere Zwecke Geld geflossen sein.
„Selbstverständlich habe ich keinen Cent, keinen Vorteil und keine Provision erhalten“, schrieb der Sohn von NRW-Ministerpräsident Armin Laschet (CDU) im sozialen Netzwerk Instagram.
Bei der Suche nach Masken und Produzenten zu Beginn der Corona-Krise habe er seinem Vater den
Kontakt eines „Inhabers weitergegeben, mit dem ich bekanntlich schon lange zusammen arbeite“, schrieb Joe Laschet - ohne den Namen van Laack zu erwähnen.
„Zweck des ganzen war, dass Krankenhäuser, Ärztinnen und Ärzte, Pflegerinnen und Pfleger fehlende Schutzkleidung bekommen konnten“, so der Mode-Influencer, der bei Instagram knapp 92 000 Abonnenten hat: „Es ging nicht um persönliche Vorteile, sondern um effektive Hilfe.“
Van Laack-Inhaber Christian von Daniels hatte am Wochenende in der „Rheinischen Post“ publik gemacht, dass sein Werbe-Partner „Joe“ Laschet den Kontakt zum Ministerpräsidenten hergestellt hatte. Im Frühjahr hatte die Firma aus Mönchengladbach einen Auftrag des Landes über 38,5 Millionen Euro bekommen. Die NRW-Polizei orderte später zwei mal 1,25 Millionen Masken für insgesamt vier Millionen Euro.
„Stern.de“ sagte Daniels, dass Influencer Laschet im abgelaufenen Geschäftsjahr 6358 Euro bei Van Laack verdient habe. Im Vorjahr seien es 4817,98 Euro gewesen. Die Kleidungstücke, die Laschet bei Instagram zeigt, bekomme er leihweise.