Lockerungen: Heil will Wege aus dem Lockdown

Wegen der Corona-Pandemie sind Gaststätten und zahlreiche Geschäfte geschlossen. Foto: Martin Schutt/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa/Symbolbild

Berlin Wie lange der Lockdown noch dauern muss, kann niemand so genau sagen. Beim nächsten Corona-Gipfel soll ein Ausstieg zumindest geplant werden, fordert der Arbeitsminister.

Wenige Tage nach den Bund-Länder-Beratungen fordert Bundesarbeitsminister Hubertus Heil baldige Beschlüsse für einen Ausstieg aus dem Lockdown. „Beim nächsten Gipfel muss es dann auch zu Entscheidungen kommen“, sagte der SPD-Politiker der „Neuen Osnabrücker Zeitung“.

Kanzlerin Angela Merkel und die Länderchefs hätten vereinbart, „dass Bund und Länder bis zum nächsten Gipfel eine Öffnungsstrategie entwickeln“. Der nächste Corona-Gipfel wurde für den 3. März angesetzt.

Zwar warnte auch Heil angesichts der Gefahr durch Mutationen vor verfrühten Lockerungen; man müsse Schritt für Schritt aus dem Lockdown kommen. „Aber klar: Ich kann den Unmut und die Ungeduld verstehen“, sagte er.

Heil zeigt sich zuversichtlich, dass die Corona-Krise dem Arbeitsmarkt auf Dauer nichts anhaben kann. Die Wirtschaft werde in diesem, spätestens im kommenden Jahr „wieder an Dynamik gewinnen, sodass wir auch am Arbeitsmarkt wieder vorankommen und das aufholen, was wir wegen Corona verlieren“, sagte der SPD-Politiker der Zeitung.

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210213-99-423200/2

(dpa)