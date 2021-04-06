6. April 2021 um 13:31 Uhr
Anstehende Bundestagswahl
:
Laschet: Kanzlerkandidat wird, wer beste Wahlchancen hat
Vertraute Konkurrenten? CDU-Chef Armin Laschet und CSU-Chef Markus Söder gelten als mögliche Kanzlerkandidaten - noch wiegeln beide mehr oder weniger bestimmt ab. Foto: Guido Kirchner/dpa
Berlin Laschet oder Söder? Noch ist diese Frage offen. Für den CDU-Chef ist auch entscheidend, wer zum Programm der Union passt - Laschet selbst hatte jüngst Ideen für die Zeit nach Corona präsentiert.
Im Rennen um die Kanzlerkandidatur der Union hat CDU-Chef Armin Laschet die Verabredung bekräftigt, dass er bis Pfingsten den Präsidien von CDU und CSU gemeinsam mit CSU-Chef Markus Söder einen Vorschlag präsentiert.
„Wir werden nach dem Kriterium entscheiden, wer die größten Aussichten hat, in ganz Deutschland die Wahl zu gewinnen“, sagte der nordrhein-westfälische Regierungschef im ZDF-„Morgenmagazin“. Auch werde danach entschieden, welche Idee mit dem Wahlprogramm verbunden sei. Er habe ja schon erste Vorschläge vorgelegt für die schwierige Zeit nach der Pandemie, mit womöglich hoher Arbeitslosigkeit und Staatsverschuldung. „Wer da zum Programm passt, mit dem CDU und CSU in diese Wahl hineingehen, der wird dann auch der Kandidat werden“, sagte er.
Weder Laschet noch Söder haben ihre Kanzlerkandidatur bisher offiziell angemeldet. Laschet wird als Chef der großen Unionspartei allgemein das erste Zugriffsrecht zugesprochen. Söder betont regelmäßig, sein Platz sei in Bayern - aber auch ihm werden Kanzler-Ambitionen nachgesagt. Die Bundestagswahl ist Ende September.
Zuletzt hatte der Chef der CSU-Abgeordneten im Bundestag, Alexander Dobrindt, in der „Bild“-Zeitung eine Mitsprache der Parlamentarier bei der Kür des Kanzlerkandidaten gefordert. „Der Kanzlerkandidat kann nicht im Hinterzimmer oder am Frühstückstisch ausgemacht werden. Da haben die Bundestagsabgeordneten in unserer gemeinsamen Fraktion ein erhebliches Mitspracherecht“, sagte er.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210406-99-99955/2