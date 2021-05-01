Corona-Pandemie
:
RKI meldet 18.935 Corona-Neuinfektionen und 232 Todesfälle
Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz entwickelt sich am fünften Tag in Folge rückläufig. Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa
Berlin Das RKI meldet 18.935 Corona-Neuinfektionen und 232 Todesfälle binnen eines Tages. Damit entwickelt sich
Die Gesundheitsämter in Deutschland haben dem Robert Koch-Institut (RKI) binnen eines Tages 18.935 Corona-Neuinfektionen gemeldet. Zudem wurden innerhalb von 24 Stunden 232 neue Todesfälle verzeichnet.
Das geht aus Zahlen hervor, die den Stand des RKI-Dashboards von 05.07 Uhr wiedergeben. Nachträgliche Änderungen oder Ergänzungen des RKI sind möglich. Am Samstag vor einer Woche hatte das RKI binnen eines Tages 23.392 Neuinfektionen und 286 neue Todesfälle verzeichnet.
Die Zahl der binnen sieben Tagen gemeldeten Neuinfektionen pro 100.000 Einwohner lag laut RKI am Samstagmorgen bundesweit bei 148,6 - damit entwickelt sich die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz am fünften Tag in Folge rückläufig. Am Vortag hatte das RKI diese Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz mit 153,4 angegeben, vor eine Woche mit 164,4.
Das RKI zählte seit Beginn der Pandemie 3.400.532 nachgewiesene Infektionen mit Sars-CoV-2 in Deutschland. Die tatsächliche Gesamtzahl dürfte deutlich höher liegen, da viele Infektionen nicht erkannt werden. Die Zahl der Genesenen gab das RKI mit etwa 3.012.100 an. Die Gesamtzahl der Menschen, die an oder unter Beteiligung einer nachgewiesenen Infektion mit Sars-CoV-2 gestorben sind, stieg auf 83.082.
Der bundesweite Sieben-Tage-R-Wert lag laut RKI-Lagebericht vom Freitagabend bei 0,94 (Vortag: 0,92). Das bedeutet, dass 100 Infizierte rechnerisch 94 weitere Menschen anstecken. Der R-Wert bildet jeweils das Infektionsgeschehen vor 8 bis 16 Tagen ab. Liegt er für längere Zeit unter 1, flaut das Infektionsgeschehen ab; liegt er anhaltend darüber, steigen die Fallzahlen.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210501-99-425481/4