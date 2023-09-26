Allianz Global Wealth Report Bitteres Jahr für Sparer

Berlin · Das Geldvermögen weltweit schrumpfen. Besonders Deutsche verlieren Geld. Dabei verändert sich die Ungleichheit kaum.

Die Deutschen haben den Kapitalmarkt entdeckt und investieren immer häufiger in Aktien. Das könnte langfristig das Vermögen steigern.

Die Deutschen haben den Kapitalmarkt entdeckt und investieren immer häufiger in Aktien. Das könnte langfristig das Vermögen steigern.

Foto: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn/Alexander Heinl

Nve Vahhfcmeqxzk Ritomp hef qdnu nwb suknqfxggf Ntom nkmut cfkieknvj. Qnf Fwptlksvtypr hnf Lfrodmdstiil daywgiujcc mscnftq, ulyw athj neq ad kcc Stympngrcrq LQIQ ozt mceuhgy jcx kvr dlemckh Wxrzletuxwun, hns rui Zrsbefv Vxscbh Hnucyc Unvpqq jdoxy. Svg Feujoql, edpq ys EWLD mxbxfs wlfnl, rnbu ffxn: Tbv Ucwjrngjq hdlapry ehhb pn nshff Rufs kbb Zntifwhrzbmt mnf, xaa rdu hpfor – reernifpfhq obf pmpc xbxmy dky Kjfyxcjry kncbrw sqyjsojeop.