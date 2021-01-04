4. Januar 2021 um 19:23 Uhr
Gebeutelter Reisekonzern
:
EU-Kommission genehmigt Milliarden-Staatshilfe für Tui
Ein Reisebüro von Tui in Greifswald. Foto: Stefan Sauer/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
Brüssel Die Reise- und Tourismus-Branche ist besonders stark von der Corona-Krise betroffen. Der Bund griff dem Tui-Konzern deshalb bereits unter die Arme. Nun hat die EU-Kommission ein weiteres Hilfspaket genehmigt.
Die EU-Wettbewerbshüter haben deutsche Staatshilfen bis zu 1,25 Milliarden Euro für den schwer von der Corona-Krise getroffenen Reisekonzern Tui genehmigt. Das teilte die EU-Kommission am Montag in Brüssel mit.
„Tui wurde wie viele andere Tourismusunternehmen von der Coronakrise schwer getroffen“, sagte die zuständige EU-Kommissionsvizepräsidentin Margrethe Vestager. Die deutsche Staatshilfe ist nach Auffassung der EU-Kommission „erforderlich, geeignet und angemessen“, um eine „beträchtliche Störung im Wirtschaftsleben eines Mitgliedstaats“ zu beheben. Der Staat werde „für das von den Steuerzahlern getragene Risiko eine hinreichende Vergütung erhalten und die Unterstützung mit Auflagen verbinden, um mögliche Wettbewerbsverzerrungen zu begrenzen“, betonte Vestager.
Die Staatshilfe für den weltgrößten Reiseanbieter Tui ist Teil eines größeren Unterstützungspakets, an dem auch private Investoren beteiligt sind. „Ich begrüße, dass sich auch private Investoren an der geplanten Rekapitalisierung beteiligen. Dies macht weniger staatliche Beihilfen erforderlich und trägt zur Erholung von Tui bei“, sagte Vestager.
Tui hatte im Laufe des Jahres bereits von weiteren staatlichen Hilfen profitiert. Die Tourismusbranche ist neben Luftverkehr und Gastronomie besonders stark vom Nachfragerückgang in der Pandemie betroffen.
Zu den 1,25 Milliarden Euro des Bundes gehört nach Angaben der EU-Kommission eine stille Beteiligung in Höhe von 420 Millionen Euro, die in Eigenkapital von Tui wandelbar ist. Zudem umfasst das Paket eine nicht wandelbare stille Beteiligung von bis zu 680 Millionen Euro sowie eine wandelbare Optionsanleihe in Höhe von 150 Millionen Euro.
