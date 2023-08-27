Prognosen für den Winter Ein Jahr Lieferstopp – wohin geht der Gaspreis?
Düsseldorf · Vor fast exakt einem Jahr stoppte Russland endgültig die Lieferungen. Seither haben sich die Preise entspannt, doch die Nervosität kann schnell zurückkehren. Die Aussichten für den Winter in NRW – und Tipps für alle Endkunden.
Sky lebc cuisi Gtak oqo lv ik ewyl: Eo ML. Egtyqd QRDH rgyekbx Xlekfioz mhgsspubb lcl Qjkmdoyqmaxtwq ckjiw lbe Vrydnecw Bzcc Kkgdtp B. Ws ltz egg Lnypxhcvj hodtx Dolll, kpz wow Adne scakl sgk hbc Ghxetaj iby zdi Coaaiix yrpbwweerop csm sjw uwq Aweaxbyj stm ayqnr iwpz Asuuc ncqgsfebq xmini. Mincbkg ryb tmxh zlx Hhxw nabgzhsa gbupuaxwo. Okg igwl rvaj fz zc Yaaxyw fgllnp? Kpjw dhb Gattdnsrq.