21. Oktober 2020 um 10:47 Uhr
Berliner Flughafen BER
:
Regierungsterminal am neuen Hauptstadtflughafen in Betrieb
BER Terminal 5 steht nach der Umbenennung auf dem alten Flughafen Schönefeld. Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa
Berlin/Schönefeld Die offizielle Eröffnung des Haupstadtflughafens steht zwar erst in zehn Tagen an. Doch einige ausgewählte Passagiere dürfen bereits seit heute den BER für ihre Flüge nutzen.
Mit der Ankunft von Agrarministerin Julia Klöckner aus Luxemburg ist am Mittwoch das Regierungsterminal am neuen Hauptstadtflughafen BER in Betrieb genommen worden.
Ab sofort werden dort alle Flüge des Bundespräsidenten, der Kanzlerin und ihrer Minister mit der Flugbereitschaft der Bundeswehr abgefertigt und außerdem auch die Gäste der Bundesregierung aus dem Ausland empfangen.
Klöckner kehrte am Mittwoch von einem EU-Agrarministertreffen aus Luxemburg zurück und kam nach Angaben eines Sprechers gegen 9 Uhr am neuen Hauptstadtflughafen an. Wer der erste Staatsgast sein wird, der dort empfangen wird, ist noch unklar. Wegen der Corona-Pandemie haben auch Spitzenpolitiker ihre Reisen stark eingeschränkt.
26 Jahre lang waren die weißen VIP-Maschinen der Luftwaffe mit dem schwarz-rot-goldenen Streifen in Tegel gelandet, um Regierungsmitglieder und ihre Delegationen abzuholen oder wieder nach Berlin zurückzubringen. Von dort werden ab sofort nur noch die Hubschrauber der Bundeswehr-Flugbereitschaft fliegen.
Der Heimat-Flughafen der Flugzeuge bleibt zunächst noch Köln/Bonn. Der Umzug nach Berlin wird voraussichtlich erst Ende der 2020er Jahre ändern. Die Flugbereitschaft verfügt über 19 Flugzeuge unterschiedlicher Typen und drei Hubschrauber für den Personentransport.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201021-99-22710/2