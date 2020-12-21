21. Dezember 2020 um 14:57 Uhr
Fall in Israel
:
Mann nach Wiederinfektion mit Coronavirus gestorben
Ein Mann bringt Kartons mit dem Corona-Impfstoff von Pfizer/Biontech in die Pais Arena in Jerusalem (Symbol). Foto: Nir Alon/ZUMA Wire/dpa
Tel Aviv Infiziert, genesen, wieder infiziert, verstorben: Ein tragischer Corona-Fall in Israel lässt Wissenschaftler aufhorchen.
In Israel ist erstmals ein Mensch gestorben, nachdem er sich zum zweiten Mal mit dem Coronavirus infiziert hatte. Das Schiba-Krankenhaus bei Tel Aviv bestätigte, der 74-Jährige habe sich bei seiner Neuerkrankung mit einer mutierten Corona-Variante angesteckt.
Eine Wiederinfektion mit dem Coronavirus gilt weltweit als selten. Nach Medienberichten war der Mann aus Bnei Brak bei Tel Aviv im Sommer zum ersten Mal an Corona erkrankt. Nach einer Behandlung im Krankenhaus sei er genesen; mehrere Corona-Tests seien damals negativ gewesen. Rund drei Monate später habe sich der Einwohner eines Seniorenheims dann erneut infiziert. Er sei mit Atemnot ins Schiba-Krankenhaus gebracht worden und dort später verstorben.
Professorin Galia Rahav, Leiterin der Abteilung für Infektionskrankheiten, sagte der Nachrichtenseite ynet, der Fall sei beunruhigend. „Wenn ein Mensch sich mehrmals infizieren kann, während das Coronavirus sich verändert, welche Bedeutung hat dann der Impfstoff?“ Man habe das israelische Gesundheitsministerium und die Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) von dem Fall unterrichtet.
Sie wolle nun ähnliche Fälle in Israel untersuchen, sagte Rahav. „Es ist einer der Fälle, in denen es sich eindeutig um eine Wiederinfektion handelt, und es besteht kein Zweifel daran, dass der Verstorbene nach seiner ersten Infektion vollständig genesen war.“ Es habe sich um zwei verschiedene Varianten des Coronavirus gehandelt.
Angesichts der Ausbreitung einer neuen, möglicherweise besonders ansteckenden Variante des Coronavirus hat Israel indessen seine Einreisebeschränkungen verschärft. Das Corona-Kabinett entschied, Ausländern aus allen Ländern die Einreise zu verbieten. Israelis müssen ab dem Nachmittag des 23. Dezember nach ihrer Einreise zur Quarantäne in Corona-Hotels. Dort müssen sie mindestens zehn Tage bleiben, wenn zwei Corona-Tests negativ ausfallen. Ohne Tests müssen sie sogar 14 Tage dort bleiben.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201221-99-771903/2