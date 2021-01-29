29. Januar 2021 um 13:14 Uhr
Ab Montag
:
Neues Testzentrum am Flughafen
Am Flughafen Köln/Bonn eröffnet ein neues Testzentrum. (Symbolbild)
Foto: dpa/Henning Kaiser
Köln Jeder Interessierte kann Covid-19-Check machen
Am Flughafen Köln/Bonn eröffnet am Montag ein neues Testzentrum zur Durchführung von Covid-19-Tests. Es befindet sich im öffentlichen Bereich des Terminals 2.Betreiber ist das Unternehmen Centogene.
Die Durchführung der Tests wird nach Angaben des Flughafens nicht nur für Passagiere angeboten. Alle Interessenten können sich entweder vorab mit ihren persönlichen Angaben registrieren oder eine Anmeldung vor Ort via Handy oder an einem der bereitgestellten PCs durchführen.
Im Testzentrum sind drei verschiedene Testarten möglich: Ein PCR-Test, bei dem das Ergebnis innerhalb von 24 Stunden bereitsteht, ein Antigen-Test oder ein PCR-Test, dessen Ergebnis innerhalb von acht Stunden feststeht. Die Tests kosten zwischen 59 und 139 Euro, das Testzentrum ist täglich von 7 bis 21 Uhr geöffnet.
Ab Montag besteht außerdem in den Terminals eine Pflicht zum Tragen von medizinischen Schutzmasken. Erlaubt sind sowohl OP-Masken als auch FFP2-Masken beziehungsweise Masken mit dem Standard KN95/N95. Aktuell steht nach Angaben des Flughafens vorübergehend nur das Terminal 1 für Abflüge und den Check-in zur Verfügung.
hjn