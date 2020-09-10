10. September 2020 um 05:00 Uhr
Kommunalwahl
:
Interesse an Briefwahl im linksrheinischen Rhein-Sieg-Kreis steigt
Auch im Linksrheinischen haben bereits viele Menschen per Brief gewählt.
Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch
Rhein-Sieg-Kreis Die Briefwahl ist aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie auch im linksrheinischen Rhein-Sieg-Kreis überaus beliebt. Das belegen die Zahlen, welche die Städte und Gemeinden melden.
Aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie ist es offenkundig sehr beliebt,
seine Stimmen bei der anstehenden Kommunalwahl per Brief abzugeben. Da bilden die Kommunen im linksrheinischen Rhein-Sieg-Kreis keine Ausnahme.
So waren in Alfter nach Angaben der Gemeinde bis Dienstag 5160 Anträge auf Briefwahl eingegangen. 18 997 Wahlberechtigte gibt es in der Gemeinde insgesamt; bei der Kommunalwahl 2014 hatte es nur 3247 Briefwahlanträge gegeben. In der Nachbarstadt Bornheim bietet sich das gleiche Bild: Dort sind laut Pressestelle (Stand Dienstag) 11 382 Anträge eingegangen, bei 39 772 Wahlberechtigten insgesamt. Bei der Kommunalwahl vor sechs Jahren hatte es 5444 Briefwähler gegeben.
Die Stadt Meckenheim hat bis Dienstag laut Pressesprecherin Marion Lübbehüsen 5053 Briefwahlanträge verzeichnet. Insgesamt gibt es in der Stadt 19 999 Wahlberechtigte. 2014 hatten 3087 Personen per Brief gewählt. In Rheinbach wurden bereits 6371 Wahlscheine ausgestellt. 22 207 Wahlberechtigte leben in der Stadt. Bei der Kommunalwahl 2014 hatte es lediglich 3803 Briefwähler gegeben.
Anträge führen nicht zwingend zur postalischen Abstimmung
In der Gemeinde Swisttal sieht es nicht anders aus. „Bisher sind 3747 Briefwahlanträge eingegangen“, sagte Gemeindesprecher Bernd Kreuer. Die Gemeinde hat seinen Angaben nach rund 15 500 Wahlberechtigte; 2014 hatte es etwa 2300 Briefwähler gegeben.
Rheinbachs Stadtsprecher Norbert Sauren betonte noch, dass die Zahl der Briefwähler im Jahr 2014 der Anzahl der ausgehändigten Wahlscheine entspreche. Allerdings nutzen erfahrungsgemäß nicht alle Wählerinnen und Wähler letztlich auch das Briefwahlverfahren. „Es ist aber deutlich erkennbar, dass in diesem Jahr erheblich mehr Wahlberechtigte die Briefwahl nutzen“, so Sauren weiter.