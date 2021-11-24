Farewell after more than 30 years : Bonn's traditional restaurant La Piccola closes down

Bonn's traditional restaurant La Piccola closes down. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Giannni Lanfranconi calls his ristorante on Bonngasse the "canteen of the opera". Many prominent singers who give guest performances at the Bonn Opera go in and out of his restaurant. Now the native Italian is closing his La Piccola.



It is shortly after 11 o'clock in the morning. Gianantonio Lanfranconi is standing at the entrance to his Ristorante La Piccola, as he does almost every day, looking up at the sky. The weather will be good, many people will come to Bonn's city centre again, he knows. And some of them will take a seat in his restaurant on Bonngasse. But there is only a few more days to do so: Gianni, as the restaurateur is called by his friends and guests, is retiring. La Piccola will close at the end of the month.

The 65-year-old cites his age as the reason. "I want to retire with my wife and enjoy our lives," he says. He does not have a successor. "The owner wants to renovate the house," he says. "Whether someone will then be found to open a restaurant here again, I don't know." His lease had expired, he would have had to sign a new contract again for many years. In view of his age, he no longer wanted to do that. Somewhat wistfully, he looks at the many photos on the walls of his cosily furnished restaurant as he tells his story. "Our guests are not only offered delicious food, but also the Italian way of life," is the restaurateur's philosophy.

Celebrity guests have been in and out of La Piccola in Bonn

The pictures show many celebrity guests such as the world-famous tenor José Carreras, the Spanish baritone Juan Pons, the Italian soprano Renata Scotto, the tango and folklore singer Olivia Molina or the former legendary Bonn opera director Giancarlo Del Monaco. Singers and many other artists, yes even the Baskets, as another photo proves, went in and out of Gianni's and enjoyed his pasta and typical Italian dishes. Among them "Spaghetti alla puttanesca" or "Pasta della Nonna".

"My ristorante was the canteen of the opera, so to speak," he says and laughs. His guests often stayed until late at night. "Mr Carreras once played cards with us until the early morning." Of course, Gianni also loves Italian cuisine in his private life. But if there's a typical Rhenish Sauerbraten, he won't say no either, he reveals with a grin. And he also can't resist a currywurst - every now and then.