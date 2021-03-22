22. März 2021 um 13:12 Uhr
Fünf Verletzte
:
Polizei stellt Smartphone nach Unfall in Lohmar sicher
Der Unfallhergang ist derzeit noch nicht geklärt.
Foto: Peter Kölschbach
Update Lohmar Am Samstagabend sind in Lohmar fünf junge Männer bei einem Unfall auf der Hauptstraße leicht verletzt worden. Drei Fahrzeuge waren an dem Unfall beteiligt. Möglicherweise war ein Fahrer durch ein Handy abgelenkt.
Alle drei Fahrzeuge wiesen erhebliche Schäden auf, den die Polizei auf insgesamt mehr als 15.000 Euro schätzt. Die Lohmarer Hauptstraße war für die Zeit der Rettungs- und Aufräumarbeit für den Verkehr voll gesperrt.