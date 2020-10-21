  1. Sport

Champions League: Blamabler Königsklassen-Start von Real - Salzburg mit Remis

Champions League : Blamabler Königsklassen-Start von Real - Salzburg mit Remis

Konnte Reals Niederlage gegen Donezk nicht verhindern: Torschütze Luka Modric (l). Foto: Manu Fernandez/AP/dpa

Madrid Ohne Toni Kroos in der Startelf hat Real Madrid einen peinlichen Fehlstart in der Champions League hingelegt.

Das Team von Trainer Zinedine Zidane verlor nach schwacher Abwehrleistung und indiskutabler erster Halbzeit daheim mit 2:3 (0:3) gegen Schachtjor Donezk. Zidane verzichtete auf den angeschlagenen Kapitän Sergio Ramos, Stars wie Kroos und Karim Benzema saßen zu Beginn nur auf der Bank.

Tetè (29. Minute), Raphael Varane (32./Eigentor) und Manor Solomon (42.) sorgten für die überraschend hohe Führung des ukrainischen Fußball-Meisters zur Halbzeit. Besonders der dritte Treffer war fein herausgespielt: Tetè legte mit der Hacke für Solomon auf, der mit überlegtem Schuss verwandelte. Die Treffer von Luka Modric (54.) und Vinicius Junior (59.) waren zu wenig für die Madrilenen, bei denen Ex-Weltmeister Kroos erst nach 70 Minuten in die Partie kam.

Der vermeintliche Ausgleich von Real in der Nachspielzeit wurde wegen Abseits nach Videobeweisüberprüfung aberkannt. Bereits am vergangenen Samstag hatte Madrid in der spanischen Liga mit 0:1 gegen den FC Cadiz eine Heim-Niederlage kassiert.

In der Gruppe von Titelverteidiger FC Bayern München trennten sich RB Salzburg und Lokomotive Moskau mit 2:2 (1:1). Die Führung der Gäste durch Eder (19.) drehten Dominik Szoboszlai (45.) und Ex-Bundesligaspieler Zlatko Junuzovic (50.). Witali Lisakowitsch (75.) sorgte für den Endstand.

Champions League bei der UEFA

UEFA-Bestimmungen

Europäische Fußball-Union

UEFA Champions League

CL-Teilnehmer

RKI-Informationen zu Risikogebieten

Mitteilung zu Zuschauern

© dpa-infocom, dpa:201021-99-31431/2

(dpa)