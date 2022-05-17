17. Mai 2022 um 09:00 Uhr
“Bis zum Schluss gekämpft“
:
So emotional verabschiedeten sich die Abgänger des 1. FC Köln
Köln Mit Louis Schaub, Jannes Horn und Tomas Ostrak wurden am Sonntag beim Saisonabschluss des 1. FC Köln drei Spieler verabschiedet. Diese fanden nun zum Weggang sehr emotionale Worte.
Es war ein kleiner Nebensatz, in dem FC-Trainer
Steffen Baumgart am vergangenen Donnerstag verriet, dass mit Jannes Horn und Louis Schaub zwei arrivierte Spieler den 1. FC Köln im Sommer verlassen würden. Beim Fan-Talk „Loss mer schwade“, sagte der 50-Jährige, dass die beiden Spieler am Sonntag nach dem Saisonfinale eine offizielle Verabschiedung erhalten würden. Genauso wie Tomas Ostrak, dessen Abgang in die USA aber seit Monaten beschlossene Sache ist. Es wurde zwar schon fleißig spekuliert, dass auch Horn und Schaub den Verein verlassen würden, offiziell war es nicht. Beide hätten sich wohl einen Verbleib beim 1. FC Köln gut vorstellen können.
Das wird zumindest aus den emotionalen Worten klar, mit denen sich die beiden Spieler über die Sozialen Medien von Verein und Fans nun auch verabschiedeten. “Meine Familie und ich sind sehr dankbar für diese wunderschöne Zeit in Köln. Köln wird für uns immer etwas besonderes bleiben und einen Platz in unserem Herzen haben“, schreibt beispielsweise Schaub auf Instagram. „Bis zum Schluss habe ich um meine Vertragsverlängerung gekämpft, leider hat es nicht geklappt.“ Schaub wechselte 2018 von SK Rapid Wien zum FC. Im November 2018 erzielte er unter anderem das Tor des Monats. Anfang 2020 wurde der feine Techniker an den Hamburger SV verliehen, im September des gleichen Jahres an den FC Luzern. Steffen Baumgart gab dem Mittelfeldspieler im Sommer eine Chance. „Dennoch bin ich sehr froh, dass ich im letzten Sommer zurückgekehrt bin. So durfte ich das Kapitel 1. FC Köln positiv abschließen“, schreibt Schaub weiter. „Danke Jungs für die tolle Zeit mit euch, ich werde euch sehr vermissen. Auch an alle Fans einen großen Dank, ihr habt uns immer unterstützt.“ Schaub wünscht seinem Team zudem, dass es die Qualifikation zur Conference League schafft.
1. FC Köln: Jannes Horn galt als großes Talent
Ein Jahr zuvor war Jannes Horn bereits an den Rhein gewechselt. Der Außenverteidiger kam vom VfL Wolfsburg zum 1. FC Köln und galt lange als großes Talent. Horn spielte in zahlreichen Nachwuchs-Mannschaften des DFB. 2019 wurde er zunächst in die U21 des FC versetzt und anschließend an Hannover 96 ausgeliehen. Im vergangenen Sommer unterzog sich Horn einer Operation und fiel lange aus. Anschließend hatte er keine Chance mehr, FC-Kapitän Jonas Hector zu verdrängen. „5 Jahre FC. Wow, wie schnell die Zeit vergeht“, schreibt Horn auf Instagram. „Danke einfach an jeden, der mir die Zeit hier so wunderschön gemacht hat. „Danke an alle Fans, egal wo wir gespielt haben - immer standet ihr an unserer Seite. Wirklich immer. So etwas ist nicht selbstverständlich.“ Horn bedankt sich auch bei den Mitspielern. „Mit jedem von euch habe ich meine geilen Erinnerungen. Und darauf kommt es im Leben an. Erinnerungen. Und darauf bin ich stolz.“
Auf ihre Posts erhielten die Spieler viele Reaktionen. Unter anderem auch von den Mitspielern. Jan Thielmann postete Bilder mit beiden und bedankte sich bei seinen „Freunden“. Salih Özcan, Ondrej Duda, Kingsley Ehizibue und Co. reagierten ebenfalls. Selbst Neuzugang Linton Maina antwortete Jannes Horn. Auch der Verein bedankte sich via Instagram bei den beiden Spielern und postete kleine Videos mit Highlights der Akteure im FC-Trikot. Auch bei Tomas Ostrak bedankte sich der Club über die Sozialen Medien. „Lieber Tomas, du hast in dieser Saison nicht nur dein Bundesliga-Debüt für den FC gefeiert, sondern gemeinsam mit den Jungs uns allen eine wunderschöne Saison geschenkt. Dafür ganz lieben Dank und alles Gute für dein Abenteuer in den USA!“, schreibt der 1. FC Köln.
Die Verträge von Horn und Schaub laufen im Juni dieses Jahres aus. Sie wurden von Vereinsseite nicht mehr verlängert. Die Zukunft der beiden Spieler ist ungewiss, sie wird aber nicht in Köln liegen. Einzig bei Ostrak steht schon das Ziel seiner neuen Reise fest. Der tschechische U21-Nationalspieler wechselt zu St. Louis City.