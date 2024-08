Transfermarkt Die Bundesliga am „Deadline Day“: Viele Gerüchte, kein Tah

🚨🟡🔵 Al Nassr and RB Leipzig are closing in on Mo Simakan deal for fee close to €45m, final details being sorted.



As exclusively revealed yesterday, Al Nassr are on it… and PL were NOT in concrete talks despite reports 🇸🇦



↪️⛔️ Skriniar’s still not accepting Al Nassr move. pic.twitter.com/QX079g6pcw