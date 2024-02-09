Parade start and route All you need to know about the 2024 Rosenmontag Parade in Bonn

This year, the Prince and Bonna's float will be blessed shortly before the start of the parade - on behalf of all parade participants. According to Simon Schmidt, press spokesman for the Bonn Carnival Festival Committee, the number of participants has returned to pre-Covid levels. "We are delighted that the wheelchair grandstand will once again be set up on the Marktplatz. We have set up a total of 18 commentary points along the parade route," says Schmidt. Blind and visually impaired people can follow the parade via audio description on the Marktplatz. Mayor Katja Dörner and former prince Richard Recker will host the event there. It begins at 12 noon.