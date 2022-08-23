Weather in Bonn and the region : Another heat wave: 30 degrees plus

High temperatures of up to 33 degrees are expected in the coming days. Foto: dpa/Sina Schuldt

Bonn/Region On Monday, temperatures remained initially below 30 degrees, but Tuesday and Wednesday will be really hot. It will continue to be warm at the weekend, but temperatures will drop and there is a chance of rain.

The week started on Monday with 27 to 28 degrees. On Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures up to 33 degrees are possible in Bonn, on Tuesday initially with a mix of sun and clouds. On Wednesday it will be sunny. From Wednesday to Friday, more than 12 hours of sunshine are expected in some areas.

After reaching the maximum temperatures towards the middle of the week, it will get a little cooler at the weekend. On Saturday it is still expected to reach 28 degrees, but there is a chance of rain. On Sunday, rain is also forecast, temperatures will drop to 22 degrees and it will be cloudy all day.

Original text: ga