So sieht die historische Klais-Orgel in Siegburg aus So sieht die historische Klais-Orgel in Siegburg aus Foto: Foto: Ralf Klodt 25.01.2023 Rund 3000 Pfeifen lässt sie in der zentralen Siegburger Pfarrkirche klingen: Die Orgel von Sankt Servatius hat eine lange Geschichte. So sieht die historische Klais-Orgel in Siegburg aus Foto: Foto: Ralf Klodt So sieht die historische Klais-Orgel in Siegburg aus Foto: Foto: Ralf Klodt So sieht die historische Klais-Orgel in Siegburg aus Foto: Foto: Ralf Klodt So sieht die historische Klais-Orgel in Siegburg aus Foto: Ralf Klodt So sieht die historische Klais-Orgel in Siegburg aus Foto: Foto: Ralf Klodt So sieht die historische Klais-Orgel in Siegburg aus Foto: Foto: Ralf Klodt So sieht die historische Klais-Orgel in Siegburg aus Foto: Foto: Ralf Klodt So sieht die historische Klais-Orgel in Siegburg aus Foto: Foto: Ralf Klodt So sieht die historische Klais-Orgel in Siegburg aus Foto: Foto: Ralf Klodt So sieht die historische Klais-Orgel in Siegburg aus Foto: Foto: Ralf Klodt So sieht die historische Klais-Orgel in Siegburg aus Foto: Foto: Ralf Klodt So sieht die historische Klais-Orgel in Siegburg aus Foto: Foto: Ralf Klodt Auch interessant Fotos : Bilder des Tages aus Bonn und der Region Fernsehshow bei RTL : Die besten Bilder aus dem Dschungelcamp Karikaturen : Karikaturen - Januar 2023 Fotos : Schnee und Wintersport an der Hohen Acht zurück weiter