Situation update : Covid rules will be tightened again in NRW as of Monday

NRW The incidence rate has held above ten for eight consecutive days in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia so Covid measures will be tightened again starting on Monday. Meanwhile, vaccinations are available but the demand has gone down.

Compulsory wearing of masks indoors: Not only on public transport and in stores and doctors' offices, but also once again indoors in restaurants, museums, zoos, etc., at educational events, religious services, meetings, when providing services that require close physical proximity, and generally in all indoor areas open to customer traffic, at least one medical mask must be worn.

- Exceptions at level 1 are events with assigned seating or standing areas for vaccinated, recovered and tested persons and - even without testing - in libraries and the food service industry.

- Retail stores are again required to limit the number of customers to one per 10 square meters.

- At meetings/events, it must again be ensured that all participants can be easily tracked.

- In the restaurant and catering industry, employees with customer contact must again be tested regularly and wear a mask.

- For large events with more than 500 people (sports, cultural, educational or similar) and for recreational facilities with more than 2,000 visitors/day, the protection measures of local incidence level 1 apply overall.

- Folk festivals etc., conferences with more than 1,000 participants and the opening of discotheques, clubs, etc. indoors are again prohibited (until August 27).

- Vaccines available in Bonn: the vaccination center is only being utilized at 15 to 30 percent of capacity

The seven-day incidence in Bonn continues to rise and has now exceeded 20 for the first time in about a month. At the same time, the willingness of the population to be vaccinated is apparently declining. "Bookings for first-time vaccinations at the vaccination center are at about 15 to 30 percent of daily capacity. Up to 100 first vaccinations per day are being administered," says Marc Hoffmann of the city's press office. The vaccination center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with extra hours until 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays starting July 28.

But the city is satisfied with the response to mobile vaccination efforts. A total of 1,149 people have been immunized through mobile vaccinations, an average of about 140 per day of each mobile vaccine initiative. "It is successful in getting to people who could otherwise not be reached." Planning is now underway for further mobile vaccination initiatives and the city plans to announce those dates and locations soon.