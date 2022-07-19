Heatwave in the city : Cool off in these places in Bonn and the surrounding region

The playground at the Waldau is a nice spot to cool off. Foto: Stefan Hermes

Bonn/Region Temperatures in Bonn and the surrounding region will climb up to 40 degrees today. "The main thing is to stay cool" is the motto of many locals. You can cool off here.

It’s going to be hot in the coming days and weeks. Where can you escape the heat in Bonn and the surrounding region? Here are a few tips.

Department stores

Thanks to air-conditioning, most department stores have pleasant temperatures between 15 and 20 degrees - so you might want to take a few turns around the clothes rail.

Supermarkets

In addition to ice cream, frozen pizza and vegetables, you can treat yourself to a cool-down in front of the freezer in the supermarket before continuing with your shopping. In some supermarkets, even entire departments are refrigerated if the storage of certain foods requires it.

Caves

If you've had enough of shopping, you can escape the heat outside on a trip to a cave. The Kakus Cave in Mechernich is one of the largest open caves in the Eifel and you can explore it on your own. In the Brohl Valley there are trass caves that are over twelve thousand years old that you can also visit without a cave guide. The stalactite cave in Wiehl, with a temperature of around eight degrees Celsius, is also a suitable place to cool off.

At home

If nothing else helps, it's best to just stay at home, and if you have the opportunity, you can cool off in the cellar while fetching potatoes, or you can go for a spin in the stairwell. What definitely helps to keep the heat out is to close the windows and pull down the shutters. And if there is no other option, you could fill the bathtub with cold water and lumps of ice.

Kaiserplatz

Two ice cream parlours, park benches and the large fountain make Bonn's Kaiserplatz a popular place to visit on hot days. The square is at the beginning of Poppelsdorfer Allee between Bonn's main railway station and the main university building and owes its name to Emperor Wilhelm I. If you don't want to visit one of the restaurants, whose outdoor tables offer both sunny and shady spots, you can also find everything for "on the go" at a kiosk, a bakery and a baguette snack bar.

Waldau Game Reserve

The game reserve was established in 1961 and since then, with all its inhabitants, has been an attraction for young and old. The trees provide shade, and the atmosphere offers respite from the daily grind. In addition to red and dam deer, you can watch wild boars and many birds. In the early morning, when the herds move across the pastures, it is an idyllic sight. Next to the forest playground, there is a restaurant in the Waldau, which is open from Wednesdays to Sundays.

Going for a walk in the Kottenforst

You can also enjoy the shade of the trees in the Kottenforst. A bike tour is a great way to end the day. The Roisdorf railway station is a good place to start.

Cooling off in the open-air swimming pool

The outdoor pool season in Bonn has begun - but not all outdoor pools are open yet. You can find an overview of the open-air pools in Bonn and the region here.Cooling off at the lakeIn addition to some outdoor pools, there are also lakes in the region that offer a chance to cool off. An overview of the beaches can be found here.

Churches

You can find respite from the heat in a church. As a rule, churches are ten to twelve degrees colder than outside because of their thick old walls.

Indoor ski slope in Neuss

The indoor ski slope in Neuss has winter temperatures even in summer, so you can ski or snowboard away from the heat.

Museums

You can cool off and experience a little culture at the same time by visiting one of the many museums in Bonn. The temperatures are usually pleasant, so you can take a break from the heat. The Museum Koenig, the Bundeskunsthalle, the Kunstmuseum Bonn and the Haus der Geschichte are all open.