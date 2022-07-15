Public transport : Transport companies propose 69-euro ticket starting in September

Public transport companies are proposing 69-euro ticket starting in September. Foto: dpa/Daniel Karmann

Berlin What will happen after the 9-euro ticket is discontinued? The Association of German Transport Companies has a proposal - and is calling for "the appropriate mandate from politicians very quickly”.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

What will happen after the 9-euro ticket? The Association of German Transport Companies (VDV) has come out in favor of a permanent 69-euro ticket for local public transport (ÖPNV).

"Based on the premise that the public transport fares of the transport associations will continue to be attractive for the majority of passengers, we propose a nationwide public transport climate ticket for 69 euros per month for 2nd class travel, especially for those who have proven to be a relevant target group in market research - car drivers who are willing to pay (for public transport),” said the CEO of VDV, Oliver Wolff. Previously, the "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung" had reported on this.

Unlike the 9-euro ticket, the 69-euro ticket would not automatically apply to holders of season tickets, it said. Rather, passengers would have to decide which pass suits them best.

Transport industry urges quick decision by politicians

"The industry is in a position to offer such a climate ticket from September 1," Wolff said further. “But for this to happen, we need a mandate from the politicians very quickly." In a next step, other options for public transport could be prepared for the coming year.

Wolff put the cost of such a service at around two billion euros per year. For the current year, he said, these costs could still be financed through the rescue package negotiated with politicians for the transport companies. "For the new year, a new regulation would be needed."

With the 9-euro-ticket, passengers can travel throughout Germany for 9 euros per month on public transport until the end of August. The three-month campaign was intended on the one hand to ease the (financial) burden on citizens, and on the other to make switching to buses and trains more attractive. Demand for the special ticket has been high. Politicians and the transport industry are now discussing possibilities for what could be offered after the 9-euro-ticket is no longer valid.