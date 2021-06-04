Trips between Bonn and Königswinter : Bonn passenger cruises are running again

The “Filia Rheni” is running again between Bonn and Königswinter. Foto: GA/BPS

Bonn Passenger cruises in Bonn started up again on Thursday. Leisure cruises on the Rhine are available between Bonn and Königswinter. All passengers must be tested, vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19. More information about the cruises can be found here.

Normally, the cruise operator Bonner Personen Schifffahrt (BPS) starts up again at Easter time. But due to the pandemic situation, the city had to postpone the start again this year. Since Thursday, June 3, the fleet of cruisers including the "Rhine Princess", the event boat "Filia Rheni", the iconic "Moby Dick" and the event ship "Poseidon" have been running again, as board member Clemens Schmitz announced.

Operations will initially start with round trips between Bonn and Königswinter. The cruisers operate Fridays to Sundays and on holidays, departing from Bonn at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. respectively. If the incidence rate in Bonn is permanently below 50, the BPS will also commence with trips to Remagen, Linz, Koblenz and Cologne.

Requirements and ticketing instructions

Passengers must be either tested, vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19. A negative test result must be no more than 48 hours old. Vaccinated passengers need proof of complete vaccination against coronavirus, with vaccination completed at least 14 days prior. Recovered individuals need to submit proof of a positive PCR test that is at least 28 days but no more than six months old.

If events and cruise tours are canceled due to new regulatory requirements, BPS says it guarantees a free rebooking for a subsequent date, a voucher redemption or a refund. Tickets can be booked online.

Orig. text: ga