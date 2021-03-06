Coronavirus update : Covid-19 tests in Aldi stores were sold out quickly

Covid-19 tests in Aldi stores were sold out quickly. Foto: dpa/Christophe Gateau

In Bonn the incidence rate is currently 53.4. On the first morning of selling Covid-19 test kits, Aldi sold out quickly. On Monday, some places will be opening again in Bonn. Here are the latest developments from the GA live bog.

People in Germany will continue to experience restrictions on their lives because of the coronavirus pandemic. The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants reported within seven days (seven-day incidence rate) peaked on December 22 at 197.6. The number fluctuated thereafter and has been falling again for several weeks.

But the differences between the states are enormous at this time. Meanwhile, more and more people in Germany are being vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has recorded since the beginning of the pandemic now more than 2.48 million Sars-CoV-2 cases in Germany. The actual total number is likely to be much higher, as many infections go undetected. The total number of people who have died from or with a confirmed infection of Sars-CoV-2 has risen to more than 71,000.

Covid-19 tests in Aldi stores sold out after a short time

The discounter Aldi was surprised by the rush of people to purchase the first Covid-19 self-testing kits in their stores on Saturday. "The items that we had in stock in our stores were sold out in most of our stores in the morning, as expected," Aldi Süd and Aldi Nord reported. Still, the discounter admitted being “surprised by the degree of intensity”.

Aldi asked customers who came away empty-handed for their understanding. In the coming week, new deliveries are expected. The store had warned ahead of time that it expected the tests to be sold out on the first day it offered them.

The competitor Lidl and the supermarkets operated by Rewe and Edeka want to begin selling the Covid-19 take-home tests soon. Drugstore chains Rossmann and dm plan to start selling them on Tuesday. Pharmacies also want to sell the home test kits.

Incidence rate in Bonn increased slightly

The seven-day incidence rate in Bonn rose slightly on Saturday. According to the North Rhine-Westphalia State Center for Health, on Saturday the rate is 53.4. On Friday, the incidence rate was 51. The state center recorded 35 new infections in the past seven days.

What is open and allowed in Bonn beginning on Monday?

Museums are allowed to reopen under certain conditions, including booking an appointment in advance and limited attendance. The Bonn City Museum on Franziskanerstraße is expected to reopen on Thursday, March 16. On Wednesday, March 10, the exhibition "Golden Age" can be seen in the Ernst-Moritz-Arndt-Haus. It has not yet been determined when the Bonn Art Museum will open.

Changes for the City Library, City Archive, VHS and Music School: Based on the new Corona Protection Ordinance, the facilities of the City Library can also reopen from Tuesday, March 9, exclusively for the lending and returning of library books and media. The central library is open from Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the music library, the district libraries Bad Godesberg and Beuel as well as the district library Tannenbusch from Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.. It has not yet been clarified when the Auerberg and Dottendorf district libraries will reopen beyond the current pick-up and return service. The Endenich district library will remain closed for the time being. The Brüser Berg district library will be closed for renovation work until probably mid-July 2021.

Items that have already been ordered and whose pick-up date is still pending can be collected from the libraries during the above-mentioned opening hours. The previously required appointment for pickup is no longer necessary. The time spent in the libraries is limited to 30 minutes. All other on-site services offered by the municipal library remain suspended.

The City Archives can also reopen. When and how this will occur is still being determined.

The Volkshochschule Bonn will remain closed for face-to-face events, but will offer numerous events online. With the new regulation, exams for integration courses are now allowed under certain conditions. Implementation (of the exams) is currently being prepared.

The Ludwig van Beethoven Music School of the Federal City of Bonn has begun planning the resumption of face-to-face classes. Distance learning will initially continue until Sunday, March 14. It is expected that from Monday, March 15, individual lessons in instrumental and vocal subjects will once again be able to take place on the premises of the music school. Whether group lessons, especially ensemble work and lessons in elementary subjects, can be offered as face-to-face lessons is still being examined.

The city extends regulations on mandatory masks in shopping streets: In a new general order that goes into effect Monday, March 8, the city is extending regulations on mandatory masks in shopping streets until Sunday, March 28. The regulations on automatic quarantine for people who learn that they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive are also being extended.

( Orig. text: GA; Translation: ck)