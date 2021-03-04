250.000 Euro damage : Burglars in Bonn steal nearly 2000 spectacle frames

In Bonn, unknown culprits broke into the glasses store "Dancker der Optiker" in the city center. Foto: Dancker der Optiker

Bonn Unknown have broken into a glasses store in the city center of Bonn. Their loot: cash and nearly 2000 spectacle frames. The police are now looking for possible witnesses.

Burglars have stolen nearly 2000 spectacle frames and sunglasses from a Bonn glasses store in the night to Tuesday. This was announced by the affected optician Dancker on Sternstraße in the city center on Wednesday. The store had been completely emptied.

Accordingly, the stolen models would have a total value of over 250,000 euros. The police had reported on Wednesday morning initially of more than 1000 stolen glasses. Also cash, FFP2 masks and anti-fog cloths the burglars looted according to the optician. An employee had noticed the burglary on Tuesday morning when he went to unlock the store.

According to initial police investigations, the unknown persons broke a window of the store. This would have given them access to the office area on the upper floor and they searched it as well as the salesroom. The burglary is believed to have taken place between Monday, March 1, around 7 p.m. and Tuesday, March 2, around 9:30 a.m. How the suspects escaped with their loot was still unclear on Wednesday.

The optician had "pulled out all the stops to be back for customers as soon as possible," a statement on its website said. The store remained closed on Tuesday. Numerous eyeglass and sunglass frames arrived again via express delivery, it said. "Thanks to the membership in our purchasing group and the good relationships with our suppliers, we are again ready for business largely from Wednesday," said Dancker operations manager Dirk Engelmann. In addition, he said, over the course of the week, the company plans to work on improving the technical and structural burglary protection at the store.

Opticians are part of the health trade and are therefore also open during the lockdown. The investigations of the criminal investigation department continued on Wednesday. Police are asking possible witnesses to call 0228 150.