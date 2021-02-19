Citizens Service Center : Appointments can now be booked online

The Bonn Stadthaus where the Citizens Service Center is located. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The City of Bonn is now offering online booking for those who need an appointment to get a new ID, a passport or register their residence in Bonn. Beginning in March, the branch offices of the Citizens Service Center will also be open on Mondays.

The City of Bonn has expanded its services for residents. As the city announced, those who need to make an appointment for getting an ID, passport or registering their place of residence in Bonn, may now do so online. Those who prefer to schedule their appointment by telephone can still call: 0228/776677.

Another enhancement is that the hours of service in the branch offices in Bad Godesberg, Beuel and Hardtberg will be expanded: Starting Monday, March 1, the offices will now open on Mondays as well from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On other days, opening hours will remain as usual (Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.).

The Citizens Service Center at the Stadthaus, Berliner Platz 2, is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

How to make an appointment

The online booking function is only available in the German language but the city provides helpful instructions in English for how to book the appointment online.