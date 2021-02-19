Weekend weather in Bonn and the region : Migratory birds herald the arrival of spring

Cranes flying over the Rhineland. Foto: dpa/Jens Büttner

Bonn Weather services are reporting that we will be seeing some warmer temperatures this weekend. It could get up to 16°C (60.8°F) in the region. In the meantime, signs of spring are also showing up in nature.

After a spell of cloudy and rainy weather on Thursday, people in North Rhine-Westphalia can expect sunnier weather and milder temperatures this weekend. On Friday, the weather is expected to clear up as the day progresses. With temperatures between 10 and 14 degrees Celsius, it will remain mostly dry according to the forecast. On Saturday, more sun is expected for North Rhine-Westphalia. According to the German Weather Service DWD, it will be "unusually mild" with highs of 14 to 18 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, it could even climb up to 19 degrees Celsius in North Rhine-Westphalia. The weather service Wetter-Online expects temperatures between 6° and 16°C for Bonn on Sunday.

A sign of spring: migratory birds return

No doubt, warmer days are coming. Spring is on its way. Birds are singing in the trees and the toads are waking up from a winter sleep. Snowdrops are blossoming and bumblebees fly off to the first flower blossoms.

Unusually large flocks of cranes have already headed north over North Rhine-Westphalia, making their loud bugle calls. "They have been in a holding pattern because of the bad weather," explains Birgit Königs, spokeswoman for the nature conservation organization Nabu.

The severe onset of winter interrupted their migration. With the milder weather, tens of thousands of cranes can continue making their way north. It’s a race to arrive early at their destination so they can get a good breeding site: Whoever arrives first has the biggest choice.

On the ground, frogs and toads are slowly coming out of hibernation. Monika Hachtel, an expert from the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union, refers to the helpers who work to protect the small amphibians: "We're ready to go". In the Rhineland, catch fences have already been set up in some places to prevent masses of toads and frogs from being run over by cars on the way to their spawning grounds. The animals are collected by helpers and carried over the roads. Many thousands of volunteers are working throughout NRW, Hachtel said.

Common toads are the most prevalent species encountered but there are also moor frogs, grass frogs, tree frogs, jumping frogs, and other species. The toads and frogs only start to migrate when the weather is suitable, which for them means lots of rain and nights with temperatures above 6 degrees Celsius.

The severe onset of winter in recent weeks with ice and snow has caused problems for some animals. The pretty kingfisher bird, for example, was unable to hunt for fish in the frozen waters. Barn owls had trouble finding mice, which is their main food source. In the warmer weather, bumblebees and wild bees will start buzzing around, in search of spring flower blossoms.