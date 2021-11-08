Opens November 17 : What you need to know about the Christmas Market 2021 in Bonn

A view of the Bonn Christmas market. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The Christmas market in Bonn’s city center will be opening on November 17. Because of the pandemic, there will be a “3G” regulation in place. The market will run through December 23. Here is what you need to know.

The Christmas market in Bonn's city center is scheduled to take place again this year after it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be run during Advent of 2021 and will even stay open a little longer than usual this year. On Wednesday, November 17, the Christmas stalls will open with food and drink and all the things typically found at a Christmas market. It will remain open through Thursday, December 23,

What are the opening hours of the Bonn Christmas Market in 2021?

According to the city of Bonn, the Christmas market will be open daily from 11 am to 9 pm. Bar drinks and snacks are available until 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and until 9:30 p.m. on the other five days of the week. On Sunday of the Dead, November 21, the market will be completely closed.

Which Covid rules will be in place at the Christmas market in Bonn?

The city of Bonn wants the Christmas market to take place with the so-called “3G” rule. This means that visitors must have proof of vaccination against the corona virus, or prove they have recovered from a Covid-19 infection or show a negative corona test. The city’s public order service plans to check people on a random basis for proof of one of these three criteria. The city had also considered fencing off the Christmas market area, but deemed it not possible because of "technical reasons and pedestrian area pathways.”