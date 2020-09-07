Prices from 12,90 euros : Deutsche Bahn tries to attract young people with reduced ticket prices
Young people are keen to travel through Germany in long-distance buses. The reason is the low bus fares. Deutsche Bahn is now trying to counter that by enticing young customers to travel by train.
Deutsche Bahn (German Rail) is courting young customers with an offer of one million discounted tickets for long-distance travel. Passengers up to 26 years-old can purchase these tickets, starting at 12.90 euros for ICE trips in second class, as a company spokesperson explained in Berlin.
The actual price of the ticket depends on the route, time and capacity of the train. Traveling with these special tickets is possible until the end of April 2021.
German newspaper "Bild am Sonntag" had reported the story earlier. The reason for the Deutsche Bahn initiative is the competition they are receiving from long-distance buses. Young people are now using the buses more frequently because of the low prices, the paper reported. Since the liberalization of the long-distance bus market in 2013, Deutsche Bahn has been up against bus travel offers that are often cheaper than train travel.
Orig. text: dpa. Translation: ck