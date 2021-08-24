Event at the Post Tower : Klangwelle coming to Bonn in fall

Bonn The event planning agency fünfdrei wants to bring the Klangwelle to Bonn for a few days in the fall. It is to take place next to the Post Tower and the proceeds are to benefit the flood victims.

The Klangwelle, a popular show with water, fire, laser, lights and music, is expected to come to Bonn for eight days in mid-October. This is what the event management agency fünfdrei is planning, as project manager Yvonne Kästner announced on Monday. "We will bring the Klangwelle to Bonn as a one-time benefit event for the Ahr Valley." The original event site in Bad Neuenahr is currently unusable due to the flood disaster, Kästner explained. The proceeds will be donated to the Ahr Valley and consequently to those affected by the catastrophic floods.

The Klangwelle event is to take place on two long weekends directly on the Rhine next to the Post Tower on a big lawn area. Kästner did not provide further details on the venue for the time being. "We have capacity for up to 3,500 spectators per event." The Klangwelle will be corona-compliant thanks to a "well thought-out hygiene concept," he added.

Organizers still looking for more sponsors

In order to quickly cover the production and personnel costs behind the project, the organizers say they are dependent on generous sponsorships to ensure that the total amount raised is as large as possible. Deutsche Telekom, Deutsche Post and Bayer have already agreed to sponsor the event. Further sponsors and partners are still being sought, according to Kästner.

Starting in 2005, the Klangwelle was initially held on several consecutive evenings in September to October in Bonn. Due to noise complaints from residents, the event had to move from Bonn's Münsterplatz to Bad Neuenahr's Kurpark in 2014. At that time, various other places in Bonn could not serve as an alternative area either.

