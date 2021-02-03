New signing : Telekom Baskets Bonn bring Isaiah Philmore back

Isaiah Philmore is returning to Telekom Baskets Bonn. Foto: Jörn Wolter / wolterfoto.de

Bonn Telekom Baskets Bonn have announced the first re-signing of the current season. Power Foward Isaiah Philmore is to strengthen the team. The 31-year-old already played for the Bonn team previously.

Isaiah Philmore is returning to Telekom Baskets Bonn. As the Basketball-Bundesligist announced on Tuesday afternoon, the power forward, who can also be used as a center, signs a contract until the end of the current season. The 31-year-old already ran for the Bonn team in the 2015/16 season and played for the last two and a half years for the Romanian first division team CSU Sibiu. Now he used a get-out clause for a return to the Hardtberg.

"Isaiah has continuously developed himself and his game in recent years. Due to his now very stable three-pointer, he is a real stretch four for the BBL, but can continue to be used variably also at the center position. He comes from the current competition and will immediately strengthen our team," says Baskets sports manager Michael Wichterich.

In Romania, the 2.03-meter Philmore last came to 16.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. In addition to the Bonners, the 2.03-meter Philmore also played in the Bundesliga for Ratiopharm Ulm, the Walter Tigers Tübingen and the EWE Baskets Oldenburg. The German-American is expected in Bonn during the afternoon and is expected to train with the team for the first time on Thursday after three necessary negative Corona tests.