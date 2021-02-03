New tenant confirmed : Peek & Cloppenburg to move into the former Karstadt building in Bonn

A view of a Peek & Cloppenburg store. The chain is now coming to Bonn. Foto: picture alliance / Stefan Sauer//Stefan Sauer

Bonn Peek & Cloppenburg is moving into the former Karstadt building on Poststraße. This information from the General-Anzeiger has now been officially confirmed by the Düsseldorf-based company. The fashion chain's store is scheduled to open in 2022.

Now it's official: Düsseldorf-based fashion chain Peek & Cloppenburg (P&C) has responded in writing to an inquiry from the General-Anzeiger last week, confirming that the company plans to build a branch on several floors in the former Karstadt building. The move-in and opening are planned for the course of next year, the company said. Further details are not known at present.

As reported, the owner of the building, Aachener Grundvermögen, officially announced last week that an anchor tenant had been found for the first floor and the two floors above. Aachener Grund did not want to name the company yet, as talks with the city of Bonn regarding the reconstruction and redesign of the facade were still pending. However, the GA had heard from well-informed circles in Bonn that the anchor tenant was P&C.

Representatives of the fashion chain, which offers high-end textiles, had been observed during a tour of the Poststrasse property, which has been vacant except for the basement since October 2020. Karstadt had closed the Bonn store within insolvency proceedings. Aldi and the drugstore chain dm operate stores in the basement. Karstadt had concluded lease agreements with them before the insolvency. According to Aachener Grund, they are to remain open there even after P&C moves in.

What will happen to the third and fourth floors of the Karstadt building, on the other hand, is still open. As reported, a cultural use of the vacant space has been discussed so far. According to its managing director Frank Wenzel, Aachener Grund could well imagine such a use. So far, the talk has been of the city museum, which has been housed for years in the administrative wing of the former Viktoriabad on Franziskanerstraße. In the ongoing discussions about a redesign of the entire Viktoriakarrees, there is also talk about a possible new home for the museum.