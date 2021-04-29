Passersby report man with machete : Police fire warning shot during call-out in Tannenbusch

Symbolic image Photo. Foto: dpa/Julian Stratenschulte

Bonn-Tannenbusch Passers-by reported on Tuesday evening that a man with a machete approached various people in Bonn-Tannenbusch. The police moved in and also fired a warning shot during the call-out.

During a call-out in Bonn-Tannenbusch, the police fired a warning shot on Tuesday evening. According to police, several calls were received at the control center around 8:45 p.m.. The callers reported a man with a machete in his hand approaching several people in a threatening manner.

When the emergency services arrived in the area of the Tannenbusch Center, the man is said to have reacted aggressively. Several video recordings, which are available to our editorial office, testify to the police call-out on Tuesday evening in Tannenbusch.

The video footage shows a man surrounded by several emergency personnel. There is a verbal altercation between the man and the police officers. The man does not comply with the request to lie down on the ground. "The suspect reacted aggressively," the police inform. The officers used pepper spray. The suspect continued not to respond to the police. The latter finally fired a warning shot. Subsequently, the officers were able to overpower the 27-year-old and handcuff him. According to the police, he put up considerable resistance and injured a police officer by kicking and punching him.

The examination of the 27-year-old revealed indications of a possible psychological impairment. He was finally admitted to a hospital. The machete observed by the witnesses has not yet been found.

Police are asking anyone who may have been attacked or threatened by the suspect before the police seized him to contact the criminal investigation department on 0228 150.