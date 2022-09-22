UN in Bonn : Colorful umbrellas draw attention to UN Sustainable Development Goals

The canopy of colorful umbrellas over Friedrichstrasse calls attention to the UN Global Goals. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn No, it’s not about getting ready for a wet autumn: the colorful umbrellas hanging over Friedrichstrasse are about drawing attention to the global goals of the UN. Along with the colorful display, 17 days of action are planned to promote the cause.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Colorful umbrellas above Friedrichstrasse draw attention to the "17 Days for the 17 Global Goals" campaign. The United Nations formulated and adopted 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the world, and the UN campaign out of Bonn is meant to support the implementation of those goals. The campaign days will kick off with the #ZeroHungerRun organized by Deutsche Welthungerhilfe on Sunday, September 25, in Bonn's Rheinaue.

Friedrichstrasse will serve as a 17-goal zone until October 11, with various events happening during this time. "In this way, the Sustainable Development Goals will be brought to the center of the city and information will be provided about their global and local significance and implementation,” read a statement from the city of Bonn.

On Tuesday, October 4, at 7:30 p.m., for example, there will be a discussion on the common good economy at the store "Kiss the Innuit," located at Friedrichstrasse 58. At the toy store “Ludus”, Friedrichstrasse 14, there will be a child-friendly exhibition on the topic of child labor. The women's rights organization Femnet, together with the city, is organizing a "Fair Fashion Walk" through various stores in and around Friedrichstrasse on Friday and Saturday, October 7 and 8.

(Orig. text: Bettina Köhl; Translation: ck)