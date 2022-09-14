Corona immunisation : City of Bonn gets new Omikron vaccines with delay

The new vaccines against the Omikron variant have arrived at the city. Foto: dpa/Sven Hoppe

Bonn The city of Bonn has received the new vaccines against the Omikron variant BA1 with delay. The first vaccinations with the now delivered vaccines will start on Wednesday.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The city of Bonn belatedly got the Corona vaccines adapted to the Omikron variant BA1 from Moderna and Biontech. However, according to the administration, only a small part of the ordered quantity from Biontech has arrived, while the vaccine from Moderna has arrived in full. The health department has already ordered more vaccine, which is expected next week. The vaccine will be distributed among the vaccination campaigns in the town hall this Wednesday from 12 to 6 p.m. as well as the vaccination campaign at the Poppelsdorf street festival on Saturday, 17 September, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the administration, the new vaccine will only be given as a booster and not for basic immunisation - the Biontech/Pfizer preparation from the age of twelve, Moderna from the age of 30. People over the age of 60 and those with underlying diseases would be prioritised.

Original text: ga