City festival with a new concept : "Bonn leuchtet" to become "Bonn strahlt" this year

In the past years, "Bonn leuchtet" attracted numerous visitors to the city centre in the evening. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The popular city centre festival "Bonn leuchtet" will take place in a modified form this year. The name has also changed. From 4 to 6 November the city will still be colourful.

Red, green, yellow or blue: "Bonn leuchtet" has always made the city centre shine in bright colours. That will be the case again this year, but in energy-saving mode. The currently high energy costs make a new concept for the city centre festival, which is organised by City-Marketing, necessary. The current economic situation also means that "Bonn leuchtet" is getting a new name. This year, the event is to be called "Bonn strahlt". City Marketing and district representatives have agreed that there will be no elaborate house illuminations in the current edition. The new concept is to be approved by the city council this Thursday.

Open Sunday remains

The open Sunday on 6 November will remain. The shops in Bonn's city centre will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. with restrictions. Jannis Vassilou, Chairman of the Bonn Rhein-Sieg Euskirchen Retail Association, is pleased that the shops will open again as part of "Bonn leuchtet". "We are repeatedly criticised by the trade union Verdi for opening the shops on Sundays, but many employees in the retail sector want to work on Sundays," says the chairman. In his opinion, open Sundays are important to maintain quality of life, and he expressly welcomes them. "Impulses like this are insanely important in retail," Vassilou said.

Light artists in action

In addition to the open Sunday, there will be lighting concepts from 4 to 6 November, the lamps will be replaced by LEDs to save electricity. Light artist Wolfgang Flammersfeld has come up with a number of images and installations. He will be setting up ten art sculptures, silhouettes, geometric cubes and light objects throughout Bonn's city centre. As of today, he adorns public places, roofs or trees with them. Bonn becomes an art gallery under the motto "Listen carefully to your eyes." According to Citymarketing, the light art will be switched on between 5 and 10 pm. The organiser also points out that only LEDs will be used here as well.

Bonn Minster, Kreuzkirche and Namen-Jesu Church in a different light

The Bonn Minster, the Kreuzkirche and the Namen-Jesu Church will be illuminated from the inside and accompanied by music. For the installations, the materials will only be supplied from Bonn. This will be done in cooperation with Showtime, a member of City-Marketing. A fire show is also planned, combining fire effects with elements of artistry, dance, drama and performing arts. Music will be provided by the University of Bonn. Various food trucks and food beaches will be spread throughout Bonn's city centre. There will also be flash mobs and illuminated city centre windows with disco balls. The Christmas lights at the city gates will also be switched on again.

Original text: Maike Velden