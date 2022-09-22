Intercultural week, BonnKreativ, Wine festivals : Eight weekend tips for Bonn and the region

This weekend has a lot to offer, including some wine festivals in the region. Foto: Frank Homann

Bonn/Region Fall is in the air and there are plenty of events to get you in the mood. Visit a wine festival or an autumn market, support a benefit concert for Ukraine or visit a market for those who like to create. These are just a few of our tips for this weekend, here's an overview.

40th Kessenich Autumn Market

It’s one of the first autumn markets this season, the Kessenich Herbstmarkt (fall market) starts this weekend. On Saturday at 6 pm, the band "Coldstack" will kick off the festivities. On Sunday, vendors will set up their stalls, offering drinks, culinary delights, handicrafts and lots of activities for the little visitors.

Where : Pützstrasse, Burbacher Strasse, Rheinweg and Kirchwiese in 53129 Kessenich.

: Pützstrasse, Burbacher Strasse, Rheinweg and Kirchwiese in 53129 Kessenich. When : Saturday, September 24 from 6 p.m., Sunday, September 25 from 11 a.m.

: Saturday, September 24 from 6 p.m., Sunday, September 25 from 11 a.m. Admission: free of charge

United for Ukraine

The benefit concert "United for Ukraine" wants to send out a melodic sign of peace and democracy. The centerpiece of the program will be the piece "Lviv" composed by Lars Danielsson. In addition, the Ukrainian singer Kateryna Kravchenko will be introduced as this year's Grizzly Jazz Foundation scholarship recipient. All concert proceeds and donations will go to UN refugee aid.

Where : Telekom Forum, Landgrabenweg 150, 53227 Bonn, Germany.

: Telekom Forum, Landgrabenweg 150, 53227 Bonn, Germany. When : Saturday, September 24, 8 p.m.

: Saturday, September 24, 8 p.m. Admission: 25 euros

nightfrequency22

The Night of Youth Culture offers eight projects for young people in various venues across Bonn. Among them are various art and dance workshops and an open stage. The Haus der Jugend also offers song production and a break-dance battle. Further info can be found here.

Where : various locations in Bonn

: various locations in Bonn When : Saturday, September 24, 11 a.m. to midnight

: Saturday, September 24, 11 a.m. to midnight Note: Pre-registration is required for some events

5th Zero Hunger Run Bonn

Sporty people can run for a good cause on Sunday at the 5th Zero Hunger Run in Bonn. The race starts at the Japanese Garden in the Rheinaue. There is a choice of a five-kilometer and a ten-kilometer course, which can be run alone or as a relay. For children up to the age of seven, a 400-meter run will be offered. Participants can choose between 15, 25 or 50 euros for the registration fee. The respective amount will be donated to Welthungerhilfe.

Where : Rheinaue recreational park, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn, Germany.

: Rheinaue recreational park, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn, Germany. When : Sunday, September 25 from 11 a.m.

: Sunday, September 25 from 11 a.m. Admission : 15 to 50 euros

: 15 to 50 euros Note: You can registration for the run here.

Wine festivals in the region this weekend

Winzerfest Dernau “Wine.Berg.Fest"

This runs from Friday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25 with the theme "Wein.Berg.Fest". Due to the destruction caused by the flood, the festival cannot take place on the Weinbrunnenplatz. Instead, there will be music on the grounds of the elementary school. Wine will be on offer at winegrowers' stands on the red wine hiking trail, among other places. There, on the weekends in September and October, the "Hiking for Reconstruction" is again on the agenda. Around 15 to 20 vintners and restaurateurs between Altenahr and Marienthal will present their offerings and culinary highlights at stands there. More information can be found here.

The Südbrücke Wine Festival in Cologne

For three days, visitors to the Südbrücke (South Bridge) wine festival can expect not only selected wines, but also music performances and food. It will take place on Friday, September 23 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., on Saturday, September 24 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sunday, September 25 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Information on how to get there and tickets are available here.

Wine festival Bad Bodendorf

On the last Saturday in September, Bad Bodendorf also celebrates its one-day wine festival. It starts on September 24 at 1:30 pm with a parade, at 2 pm the barrel is tapped. There will be various things happening until late in the evening. Further information is available here.

Intercultural week

The intercultural week in Bonn starts on Sunday. The Protestant Migration and Refugee Agency (EMFA) offers events until October 3, which are intended to provide insight into different cultures. More information can be found here.

6th BonnKreativ Fair

With more than 80 regional and international exhibitors as well as numerous workshops, the BonnKreativ fair will again attract many visitors interested in handicrafts, baking and needlework this weekend. Several craft packages will be raffled off by the organizers. More information can be found here.

Where : Telekom Dome Basketsring 1, 53123 Bonn, Germany.

: Telekom Dome Basketsring 1, 53123 Bonn, Germany. When : Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, September 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, September 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: 7 euros (reduced 6 euros)

Bonn courtyard flea markets

Bargain hunters can stroll around the residential courtyard flea markets in Bonn-Oberkassel on Saturday. People will be selling their used items in their own courtyard or front yard. It’s all about coming together for a sense of neighborhood, sustainability and love for the area. An overview of the location of the stalls can be found here.

Where : 53227 Bonn Oberkassel

: 53227 Bonn Oberkassel When : Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

: Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission: free of charge