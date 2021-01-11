Self-isolate independently : Current quarantine rules in Bonn

Anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus must immediately go into quarantine. This also applies to first-degree contacts. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Even first-degree contacts should not wait for an order from the public health department. A rapid test can end quarantine after ten days at the earliest.

Since December last year, the public health department in Bonn has no longer been prescribing quarantine, although it can still order self-isolation. The increased number of Covid-19 cases means that, according to the state's quarantine ordinance of late November, those who are aware of their infection with coronavirus, for example after having a rapid test, must immediately independently enter a 14-day quarantine.

They must notify their first-degree contacts, who are also required to independently self-isolate without waiting for a letter from the health department. The municipal crisis management team explained last week that this regulation is still valid.

Two-week quarantine can be reduced

According to the public health department, first-degree contacts include people who have had face-to-face contact with infected persons for 15 minutes without wearing a mask, or for 30 minutes with a mask. If there has been direct contact with body fluids, such as kissing, coughing, sneezing or mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, this is also considered to be a first-degree contact person. The same applies in the case of a "relatively cramped room or a contact situation with a confirmed coronavirus case that is difficult to review," informs the public health department.

The 14-day quarantine can be reduced if the affected person has a rapid antigen test carried out from the tenth day onwards, which provides a negative result and the person has had no symptoms for 48 hours. The test result must be sent immediately to the public health department using the following e-mail address: quarantaene@bonn.de.

If symptoms occur during quarantine, this information must be reported to the health department within the 14 days. In such cases, the city also refers to the responsible general practitioner (Hausarzt), who can first give advice by phone and, if necessary, carry out a Corona test. For questions related to health, there is a local hotline 02 28 71 75 available from 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

On the website www.bonn.de (keyword: corona), the health department provides information (in German) on what is meant by isolation and gives advice (also in German) on how citizens can look after themselves in these circumstances. It also notes that the public order office may check compliance with the quarantine rules.

(Original text: Philipp Königs, Translation: Caroline Kusch)

