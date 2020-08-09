GA English on Sunday : News in Brief from Bonn and the Region

Final preparations before the start: The 36th International Silent Film Festival in Bonn began on Thursday. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn/Region The 36th International Silent Film Festival in Bonn is currently running in the university arcade courtyard, 40 firefighters were in action to extinguish a blaze in a motorcaravan on the A3 near Sankt Augustin, a female swimmer who got into difficulty was rescued from the Rhine in Mondorf – here is our news in brief on Sunday.

The International Silent Film Festival in Bonn is currently running

Last Thursday evening, the 36th International Silent Film Festival opened in the arcade courtyard of the University of Bonn, with the film "East and West". The festival is considered to be the most-visited silent film festival in Europe, but this year, there are only 500 seats instead of 1,500.

From the 6 to 16 August, 14 European, American and Russian productions will be screened by the Förderverein Filmkultur (Film Culture Association). Silent films will be shown every day, including popular and unknown titles from the early days of cinema. In addition, acclaimed musicians will play in the arcade courtyard. On Friday, August 7, "Looping the Loop - The Death Loop" (Germany 1928) was shown; on Saturday, August 8, "Money! Money! Money!" (France 1928) was screened, and the film for this evening, Sunday, August 9, is "The Mälar Pirates" (Sweden 1922). Admission is free. The films start at 9.30 p.m., and admission is from 8 p.m. Further information can be found at: www.internationale-stummfilmtage.de.

(Original text, Rajkumar Mukherjee)

40 firefighters were in action for a burning motorcaravan on the A3 near Sankt Augustin

On Saturday morning at about 9.23 a.m., a motorhome burnt out on the A3 in the direction of Frankfurt. According to the fire brigade, the vehicle from Solingen was on fire on the hard shoulder just behind the Bonn/Siegburg motorway junction when the emergency services arrived. More than 50 emergency calls were received by the fire department. The fire was first extinguished with water and subsequently, embers were contained with the help of foam.

About 40 people from the Sankt Augustin voluntary fire brigade from Niederpleis, Buisdorf and Menden were in action. The motorway in the direction of Frankfurt had to be completely closed for a long time and a long traffic jam formed. Later, one lane was reopened.

(Original text, Jana Henseler)

A female swimmer who got into difficulty was rescued from the Rhine in Mondorf

Late on Saturday evening, a woman was rescued from the Rhine, near the ferry in Niederkassel-Mondorf. According to a spokesperson for the Bonn fire department, a woman who could not get out of the water herself had to be rescued. Two swimmers had been in the Rhine, and although one was able to return to land, the other could not. When the fire brigade arrived, the woman was already at the river bank, but could not get out of the water. She was taken to a hospital and is believed to be slightly injured. The operation was hindered by bystanders who filmed the event on their mobile phones. Emergency services and firefighters from the Rhein-Sieg district and from Bonn were present.

The fire department again pointed out that swimming in the Rhine is dangerous. There is always the risk of getting into the shipping lane, where the current is stronger and swimmers may be pulled in by ships.

(Original text, Jana Henseler)

The 31-year-old missing woman from Beuel is found dead near Schwarzrheindorf

The 31-year-old woman who had been missing from Bonn-Beuel since last Sunday, has been found dead, announced the police on Friday. A witness found the body of the young woman in Schwarzrheindorf on Thursday evening in a wooded area near the Rhine. There were no indications of any foul play during the criminal investigation.