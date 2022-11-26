Authorities to remain shut : Bonn city’s administration department will be closed between Christmas and New Year

Bonn City Hall will be closed from Christmas Eve until the start of the new year. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn As in previous years, Bonn city’s administration department will be closed between Christmas and the New Year. However, the authorities advise that they can still be reached in an emergency.

The city administration department is taking a break between Christmas and New Year and will only be available for emergencies. Mayor Katja Dörner and the staff council have concluded an agreement to this effect. The last working day before Christmas will be Friday, 23 December, and the administration department will then open again on Monday, 2 January 2023. However, the fire brigade and rescue services, staff in the senior citizens' centres, the city's public order service and staff in the sewage treatment plants will be on duty as usual (also on public holidays).

The citizens' hotline (Bürgertelefon) will be available for emergencies. And although the authorities cannot be visited in person during the holidays, the city can still be reached by telephone for emergencies, such as the registration of deaths or very urgent passport matters. From Tuesday, 27 December, to Friday, 30 December, Bonn residents can call the administration department between 7 am and 6 pm on 0228770.

The swimming pools are closed over the Christmas holidays up to and including 27 December. From 28 to 30 December, the Frankenbad, Hardtbergbad and Beueler Bütt will be open from 9 am to 6 pm. The pools will then remain closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

The city authorities have said that their Christmas closure in 2022 will be made up of one day to compensate for Rosenmontag (Shrove Monday), which was cancelled this year, and three days of company holidays. For this, staff can take time off in lieu, recreational leave or unpaid leave. As in the past, the administration department wants to use this time to reduce the amount of accrued holidays and overtime. “In addition, the city authorities will be actively contributing to saving energy,” says the press office.