More countries designated high-risk areas : Covid situation in Bonn and the region as New Year’s approaches

Bonn and region Another vaccination site will open in Bonn on January 3 as the incidence rate climbs. Trained pharmacists should be able to start administering vaccines in mid-January. Meanwhile, the RKI has designated more countries as high-risk areas. These are a few of the latest Covid-19 updates from the GA live blog.

The number of coronavirus infections has risen significantly again in recent weeks. Meanwhile, more and more people are being vaccinated against Covid-19. Booster shots are also on the rise.

Incidence rate in Bonn has risen significantly again

Just before the new year, the incidence rate has shot up again in Bonn. According to the city of Bonn, the seven-day incidence rose again significantly on Thursday to 179.4. On the day before, it was 160.3 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days. Currently, 1,171 people are infected with the coronavirus in Bonn, 1,430 people are currently in quarantine, according to the city.

A total of 74 cases of the Omicron variant are known. Currently, 62 Covid patients are being treated in Bonn hospitals. 23 of them are in intensive care.

Current vaccination rates for NRW

Since December 27, 2020, Covid vaccinations have been administered throughout NRW. To date, around 33.8 million jabs have been given, of which 14.0 million were first vaccinations. The proportion of the population with at least one vaccination is 77.9 percent. Compared to the last report, the number increased by 8,189 vaccinations.

In addition, according to the RKI, approximately 13.3 million people are considered fully vaccinated to date. Compared to the last data submitted, the number increased by 8,069 vaccinations, and the rate is currently 74.1 percent. The Robert Koch Institute reported these numbers as of 09:01 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2021.

Covid vaccination site to open in Poppelsdorf on January 3, 2022

Beginning on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, Covid-19 vaccinations will be offered at Clemens-August-Strasse 32 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Appointments can be booked online. First and second vaccinations are available, as well as booster vaccinations for people whose basic immunization was at least three months ago.

Italy, Malta and Canada designated high-risk areas as of Saturday

The German government will designate the popular vacation countries Italy and Malta as high-risk areas beginning this Saturday due to high Covid numbers. This also applies to Canada and San Marino, as announced by the Robert Koch Institute on Thursday. Anyone entering from a high-risk area who is not fully vaccinated or recovered will have to be quarantined for ten days and can only be freed from this obligation with a negative test result five days after entry at the earliest.

Pharmacies in NRW to start vaccinating from mid-January

Pharmacies in North Rhine-Westphalia hope to be able to start administering Covid-19 vaccines from mid-January. So far, trained pharmacists have been working together with doctors to administer vaccines, said the chairman of the Pharmacists Association North Rhine, Thomas Preis, on Thursday to the German Press Agency. He said they expect a mandate from the government in the first week of January that will allow for pharmacists to administer the vaccines and regulate the cost of the vaccination as well. Besides that, a training program will be developed for pharmacists who want to become authorized to administer vaccines.