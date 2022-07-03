GA English on Sunday : News in Brief for the Weekend

Chaos in air traffic:These flights at Cologne/Bonn Airport are cancelled on Sunday; flood victims from the Ahr region protest in Mainz; e-scooters are making cyclists angry

More flights cancelled at Cologne/Bonn airport

Flights from and to Cologne/Bonn have been cancelled again today. Among others, connections to Munich and Venice are affected. We provide an overview of which flights are cancelled this Sunday.

The chaos continues: The airline Eurowings is still struggling with staff problems. This is affecting Cologne/Bonn Airport on Sunday, 3 July, with several flights being cancelled today.

Travellers must also expect further flight cancellations in the coming days. Since the start of the summer holidays in North Rhine-Westphalia on Friday, there have also been even longer waiting times at the counters and security checks at Cologne/Bonn Airport. A fast lane is now not available. The airport administration recommends arriving at the airport at least 2.5 hours before the scheduled departure time. Travellers should also check with the airlines beforehand about check-in times.

Flight cancellations at Cologne/Bonn Airport: These flights were cancelled on Sunday 3 July 2022

Departures

- EW 972 to Zagreb - original departure 10.25 a.m.

- EW 008 to Berlin - original departure 1.05 p.m.

- EW 086 to Munich - original departure 4.50 p.m.

- EW 362 to Edinburgh - original departure 12.15 hrs

- EW 962 to Split - original departure 20.15 hrs

Arrivals

- EW 843 from Verona - original arrival 9.45 a.m.

- EW 967 from Pula - original arrival 9.50 a.m.

- EW 673 from Mykonos - original arrival 11.40 a.m.

- EW 657 from Thessaloniki - original arrival 12.25 hrs

- EW 973 from Zagreb - original arrival 14.20 hrs

Further cancellations are to be expected in the coming days.

Around 350 participants: flood victims from the Ahr valley demonstrate in Mainz

About 350 people who had been affected by the flood disaster in the Ahr valley demonstrated in Mainz on Saturday. The initiators told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur that the main issues were the often-faltering payments from the reconstruction fund and the decision to dismantle flood relief centres in the Ahr valley by the end of July.

"We have been fighting for a year in the Ahr valley. We want more attention and a quick disbursement by the ISB," explained one of the initiators, Iris Münn-Buschow. Affected people whose houses were destroyed or damaged by the flood can apply for subsidies from the Investitions- und Strukturbank Rheinland-Pfalz (ISB). In the demonstrators' view, this procedure is too complicated and bureaucratic. They also want faster reconstruction.

In the course of the demonstration, a wreath was laid in memory of the 134 victims of the flood. A non-party group of flood-affected citizens from the Ahr valley was behind the protest. The demonstrators started at noon on Saturday at the main railway station and marched to the Rhineland-Palatinate parliament. There, several individuals who had been affected gave speeches. In addition, Horst Gies (CDU), member of the state parliament, gave a speech. In addition to flood victims, volunteers also took part in the demonstrations, they said.

Already in May, about 250 people affected by the flood in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler had protested, among other things, against what they saw as the slow disbursement of money from reconstruction funds.

The flash flood on 14 and 15 July 2021, which was several metres high after extreme rainfall, killed 134 people and injured more than 750 in the narrow Ahr valley. Thousands of houses were damaged or destroyed, as were roads, bridges and railways. Reconstruction will take a long time.

Blocked cycle path in Bonn: Cyclists annoyed by parked e-scooters

For some time now, the cycle path along the L 261 between Ückesdorf and Röttgen has been like a slalom course. The track was built for two-wheelers, but Heinz Meyer thinks that using the path is life-threatening. Again and again, e-bikes or e-scooters are parked there arbitrarily, and usually not even at the edge of the path.

Often the vehicles lie in the middle of the asphalt. The obstacles, Meyer complains, are especially dangerous for older cyclists - especially since the heavily frequented cycle path is currently fenced in by tall grass and thus not easily visible. This is an incalculable risk, especially at dusk, says Meyer. Yet the rules for the use of e-scooters are clear. "Parking on cycle paths is not permitted," Markus Schmitz from the city's press office explained in response to a GA query.

"You can report scooters that are parked in a dangerous or disruptive manner to the city's public order service control centre by calling 77 3333. The city's public order service then usually contacts the providers or rental companies and instructs them to do something," says Schmitz.

Gesine Klafs also does not understand why electric scooters are repeatedly parked in the middle of the cycle path on the L 261 between Ückesdorf and Röttgen. Every day she uses this supposedly safe route to get to her workplace in Duisdorf. "There is nothing far and wide here. The next bus stop is some distance away and cars can’t stop there to give a scooter rider a lift either," she wonders.

Only last week she had to drive around six e-scooters between the roundabout at the entrance to Röttgen and the junction with Max-Braubach-Straße in Ückesdorf. "I'm still driving in daylight, but what will it be like in autumn and winter when it's dark or in the early morning? If you don't see the obstacles in time, it quickly becomes dangerous," she fears. The situation is apparently not an isolated case.

Time and again, the city has to take action at the city limits to clear the scooters out of the way. "The city police receive several reports every day. There is an accumulation, for example, at city borders, where the provision zones of the providers end, or at student dormitories," says Markus Schmitz. The city of Bonn sees the e-scooters as a component of "shared mobility" and intends to integrate them into a future-oriented overall mobility concept, according to information from the press office.

"Currently, the city is relying on a demand-oriented exchange with the providers and the definition of zones in which the providers technically prevent the termination of a rental process and parking of an e-scooter on the basis of voluntary agreements - for example in pedestrian zones, parks, banks of the Rhine," Schmitz emphasises. "In addition, as part of the checks on parking violations, the city's public order service pays attention to whether an e-scooter is parked without permission, for example in a pedestrian zone, or on pavements in a disruptive and obstructive manner. If this is the case, warnings are issued and administrative offence procedures are initiated."

