Hygiene concepts allow Bonn’s pools to reopen : What to consider when going indoor swimming

The indoor swimming pools in Bonn, like the Frankenbad here, have now reopened. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn In Bonn, the indoor swimming pool season started after the summer - with a special corona hygiene concept. These rules apply in the Frankenbad, Hardtbergbad, Beueler Bütt and Friesdorfer Bad.

There is no doubt that the summer in Bonn was very nice, even if it was marked by the Corona pandemic. As is well known, the Corona pandemic did not stop at the open-air swimming pools in Bonn, whose season initially threatened to end completely before they were opened step by step in May. This happened under special conditions, some of which are now being continued in the indoor pools. The season started there on this Monday. And once again, the Sports and Pool Authority has drawn up its own hygiene concept, which now applies to all public indoor pools in the city - i.e. the Frankenbad, the Hardtbergbad, the Beueler Bütt and the Friesdorfer Bad with its air hall.

Probably the most important message for bathers: they do not need to book via the Internet to visit a pool within a certain time frame. This rule had been in place at the open-air baths until the end of August in order to be able to better control the flow of visitors. It was then abolished on 1 September. Nevertheless, there are still a number of things that bathers need to bear in mind. In particular, the number of bathers who are allowed to be in the pool at the same time is strictly regulated. The rules in detail:

Indoor swimming pools in Bonn: Opening hours and prices

To ensure that private individuals, school classes and clubs get their money's worth, only one indoor swimming pool in Bonn is open to the public from Tuesday to Friday. On Saturdays and Sundays, all four pools are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; on Tuesdays, the Friesdorf Traglufthalle from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; on Wednesdays, the Frankenbad from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; on Thursdays, the Hardtbergbad from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Fridays, the Beueler Bütt from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Early morning swimming from 6.30 a.m. to 8 a.m. is possible Monday to Friday at the Frankenbad, Tuesday to Friday at the Hardtbergbad and the Beueler Bütt and Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Friesdorf. According to the city administration, school swimming is initially suspended until the autumn holidays because of the current ban on school sports in halls and will then be spread over the period from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Primary schools will be given priority. According to the administration, the times for club swimming have been agreed with the clubs and the occupancy plans have been changed accordingly. "The pools are cleaned during the breaks at the weekend and after the club swim," explains the Sports and Pool Office.

Indoor swimming pools in Bonn: Registration

Forms are available on the Internet and at the pool cash desks for tracking customer contact data, which must be completed and handed in when leaving the pool. Advance bookings are not possible.

Indoor swimming pools in Bonn: Limited number of visitors

The last point in particular, while it reduces bureaucracy, could also be a strain on the patience of many citizens. In order to comply with the required distance rules, the city has limited the number of visitors present at the same time. The basis for the maximum number is the water surface of the individual baths. This means that a maximum of 108 people are allowed to stay in the Frankenbad, 60 in the Beueler Bütt, 68 in the Traglufthalle Friesdorf and 60 in the Hardtbergbad. If the limit is reached, you have to wait until someone leaves the bath. From the first opening day, Tuesday afternoon in Friesdorf, no problems have been reported for bathers waiting in vain. However, by the weekends and autumn holidays at the latest, things could get tight.

Indoor swimming pools in Bonn: Hygiene measures

Inside the baths - but not in showers and swimming halls - guests must wear a mouth-nose cover. Swimming aids such as swimming noodles or diving rings are not lent out either. The changing room area has been redesigned to ensure that the distance rule is observed. The collective changing rooms will be closed for bathers, but are available for club swimming. The use of showers and toilets is only possible if the minimum distance is observed. Every second shower will be closed for this purpose. A maximum of two persons may enter the toilets simultaneously. None of this has any influence on the admission prices: the regular rates apply.