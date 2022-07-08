July 8-10 : Weekend tips for Bonn and the region

The SWB summer festival takes place in July and August.

Bonn/Region The Bonn University Shakespeare Company is performing this weekend and the summer music series at the Park Restaurant in the Rheinaue has begun. One can also take along a picnic and enjoy some folk music on Saturday, free of charge. Here are our weekend tips for Bonn and the region.

This weekend there is a lot to experience in Bonn and the region: Besides the Folk!Picknik at KunstRasen and the summer cinema in the Spa Park, there are also performances by the Bonn University Shakespeare Company (BUSC). Here are our top entertainment tips for the weekend, several of them charging no admission.

Folk!Picnic on the KunstRasen

At the Folk!Picnic on the KunstRasen on Saturday, visitors can bring along their own picnic and enjoy folk music. With musicians like Mrs Greenbird and Matthew Rob, people can spend a lovely Saturday afternoon here. The best part? Admission is free!

Where: KunstRasen Bonn, 53113 Germany

When: Saturday, from 2 to 8 p.m.

SWB Summer Festival in the Rheinaue in Bonn

From the beginning of July to the end of August, the SWB Summer Festival takes place in the Rheinaue. For eight weeks, there will be a concert every day at the Park Restaurant. The band performing this weekend is the Brandy Beatles Complete, a Beatles cover band of a different kind.

Where: Park Restaurant in the Rheinaue in Bonn

When: From June to September every Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

Summer cinema in the Spa Park in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler

In the Spa Park in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, film fans get their money's worth. Starting on Friday, the Kurpark (Spa Park) will show more than 20 films throughout the summer, until the end of August. On Friday, the comedy "Contra" kicks things off at 8 pm.

Where: Kurgartenstrasse 13, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler

When: From July 8 to August 27, always on weekends.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased on site. Children up to six years get in free, children between six and twelve pay five euros. Those aged twelve and over pay eight or twelve euros admission, depending on the film.

The HofgartenOrchestra

On Friday and Saturday, both evenings starting at 7 p.m., the Hofgarten Orchestra will perform in the auditorium of the University of Bonn. This semester, the orchestra is performing two pieces. In "Les nuits d’été”, they play songs full of melancholy and wistfulness. And in Dimitri Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5, it captures his response to the Stalinist system of the 1930s.

Where: Am Hof 1, 53113 Bonn, Germany

When: Saturday and Sunday from 7 p.m. each night

Admission: free of charge

Museum fest at the “Siebengebirgsmuseum"

On Saturday the “Siebengebirgsmuseum” celebrates its museum festival. Starting at 2 p.m., visitors can take a look inside the museum. Special highlight: For children, several hands-on activities are offered in the museum gardens. But it’s also worthwhile for older visitors who get a pop-up tour of the permanent and special exhibitions.

Where: Kellerstrasse 16, 53639 Königswinter, Germany

When: Saturday, 2 to 7 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

Bonn University Shakespeare Company - A Ghost Story

This year's summer production from the Bonn University Shakespeare Company at the Brotfabrik is dedicated to Rosencrantz and Guildenstern - A Ghost Story. In the drama, the actors travel to the underworld. What at first seems normal soon turns out to be extremely disturbing.

Where: Kreuzstraße 16, 53225 Bonn, Germany

When: Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 6 p.m.

Admission: Tickets cost ten euros. Tickets are available here.

Open Day at the Arithmeum

On Saturday, the Arithmeum in Bonn will celebrate its Open Day. The occasion is the opening of the exhibitions "The calculating machines "Arithmomètre" by Thomas de Colmar - prototypes, showpieces and serial production" and "Geometry and Space". Among other things, there will be a public family tour.

Where: Lennéstr. 2, 53113 Bonn, Germany

When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

