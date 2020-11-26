Current corona situation : Family meetings at Christmas should be possible

Hopefully by Christmas, the situation will have somewhat calmed down. Foto: dpa/Philipp Schulze

Bonn/Region Meetings in the closest circle of family and friends at Christmas should be possible. According to news agencies information, the Federal Government and the Länder have agreed to this.

Here we keep you up to date on how the pandemic is progressing not only in Bonn and the region, but also in NRW.

Relaxation of measures in time for Christmas: From 23 December onwards, meetings "in the closest circle of family or friends" will be possible, up to a maximum of ten people in total. Children within these circles up to 14 years of age are to be exempt from the limit.

The incidence rate in Bonn on Wednesday is 137.27 per 100,000 inhabitants. 453 new infections have been recorded by the public health department in the past seven days. 24 people have died so far in connection with Covid-19.

The number of reported new corona infections within 24 hours was 18,633 on Wednesday, over 1,000 more than a week ago, according to data provided by the RKI on Wednesday morning. Last Wednesday, the number of reported new infections was 17,561.