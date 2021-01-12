Corona Update : 15-kilometer rule applies to four counties in NRW

The Corona pandemic will affect all of us for another while yet. Foto: dpa/Sebastian Gollnow

Bonn/Region Due to Corona, travelling during the Easter holidays will continue to be very limited. In our latest update we keep you informed on how the Corona pandemic is affecting Bonn, the region and the country.

Travelling during the Easter holidays will continue to be very limited in the view of the federal government's tourism commissioner, Thomas Bareiß (CDU), because of Corona. "I think that travel is something that for the next two, three months is still very difficult to imagine," he said during the program "Frühstart" (RTL, ntv) on Monday. He said he does not expect things to improve until the second quarter of the year. "From the Whitsun weekend onwards, things will be better again. And I hope that the summer will then see a very successful travel period.“

15-kilometer rule for four districts in NRW

The 15-kilometer rule for extreme Corona hotspots now also applies to four counties in North Rhine-Westphalia. The state government issued a separate regional ordinance on Monday evening for the districts of Höxter, Minden-Lübbecke, Recklinghausen and the Oberbergischer Kreis. The ordinance is effective from Tuesday.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, the allocation of vaccination appointments for people over 80 is apparently to begin on January 25. It will be possible to make an appointment by telephone or online from this date, according to the "Rheinische Post" with reference to the NRW Ministry of Health. Accordingly, all those affected are to receive an information letter from the state by January 23.

The letters are sent, according to the data of the districts and independent cities to everybody who is at least 80 years old and/or will turn 80 in January. Starting in early February, the 53 NRW vaccination centers would begin their operation with vaccinations for those over 80.

App warns „significant number“ of people

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, 200,000 positive Corona test results have been passed on via the Corona warning app so far. That has to be multiplied by the contacts and the number of people who have been warned, a ministry spokesman said. "That's quite a significant number." The spokesman called the warning app a success. He spoke of 25 million downloads so far and seven million test results that had been transmitted with it. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert added that the app is not the same today as it was when it was first launched in June 2020. "It has undergone multiple updates. It warns more precisely today."

Latest figures

As the city of Bonn published on its website Monday, the seven-day incidence is currently 130.30. A total of 7,629 people in Bonn have tested positive for the coronavirus so far. 95 Bonn residents have died.

The city puts the number of people currently infected at 485 cases, and 935 people are currently in quarantine. In the Bonn hospitals there are currently 141 people from Bonn and the surrounding area, who have fallen ill with Covid-19. 105 patients are being cared for in normal wards, 36 people are in intensive care units, 25 of whom require ventilation.