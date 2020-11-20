Branch offices in Bad Godesberg, Beuel and Hardtberg : City of Bonn opens the Citizen Service Center in December

The City of Bonn is reopening the branch offices of the Citizen Service Center in Bad Godesberg, Beuel and Hardtberg starting on December 1. Foto: Nicolas Ottersbach

Bonn The City of Bonn is reopening the branch offices of the Citizen Service Center in Bad Godesberg, Beuel and Hardtberg starting on December 1. The opening hours in the Stadthaus in Bonn city center will change.

The Citizen Service Center of the City of Bonn will reopen its three branch offices in Bad Godesberg, Beuel and Hardtberg starting on Tuesday, December 1. The service centers handle all matters pertaining to registration, passports and identity cards. As the city announced, the branch offices will open their doors on four weekdays: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"I am pleased that the people of Bonn can once again take advantage of the services close to their homes in the city districts," said Mayor Katja Dörner. People can now book appointments at the service center online: bonn.de/termine or by telephone at: 0228 - 77 66 77. All services require an appointment.

Opening hours in the Stadthaus change starting on December 1

Besides the reopening of the branch offices, the City of Bonn announced a change in the opening hours at the Stadthaus in Bonn city center. The service center there is now open on Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.