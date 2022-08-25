Body reported : Doll in the Rhine leads to large-scale rescue operation

This doll was floating in the Rhine on Wednesday. Foto: Dieter Hombach

Niederkassel-Mondorf At noon on Wednesday, the fire brigade, the German Red Cross (DRK) and the police in Mondorf were alerted to the recovery of a floating body from the Rhine. Near the Mondorf ferry dock, however, they found only a doll.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

"A person in the water" was the alarm for the fire brigade, the German Red Cross water rescue service and the police on Wednesday afternoon. Passers-by had seen a person floating in the Rhine, dressed in a high-visibility waistcoat and trainers. The Niederkassel fire brigade responded with 17 firefighters, supported by the Bonn and Hersel fire brigades, to take part in the rescue operation.

The alleged person was pulled out of the Rhine near the Mondorf ferry landing. It was a life-size doll stuffed with excelsior, resembling a fairground boy. Around her neck she wore a sign with the inscription "From hunter to angler - travel group sexy says goodbye". It has not yet been possible to determine who the unknown persons were who triggered a large-scale fire brigade operation with this action.

Original text: Dieter Hombach